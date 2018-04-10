Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde supports Kapil Sharma; slams Vickey Lalwani in scathing post

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who is currently doing a show with comedian Kapil Sharma’s competitor, Sunil Grover, recently came out to support Kapil over the latest controversy him and Vickey Lalwani. In the latest post of Shilpa Shinde’s Twitter handle, she extended a support hand towards Kapil and slammed SpotboyE editor, Vickey Lalwani.

In he post, Shilpa wrote, “Abusing someone is certainly incorrect, but he must be really in a bad situation. Every artist knows #vickylalwani kitne torture karke sawal karte hai. Request to all artist, please share your experience. Jago artist jago!! Kuch toh problem jarur hai warna itna talented artist ye sab nahi bol/kar sakta. We all are human, galati kise nahi hoti. Gali kaun nahi deta. Chadhte suraj ko sab salaam karte hai! Pichhla respect karke just forgive him. Very humble request to all media people, we need to give him some space.”

Well, Shilpa is not the only one to support the comedian. Ace director Hansal Mehta had also spoken about this controversy. Hansal took to Twitter and wrote, “Kapil Sharma’s language with the journalist was despicable but also a sad reflection of his possible state of mind. The journalist in question is no ethical saint either. He has harassed many people, spun many malicious stories & has created stories with his misleading questions.”

Kapil Sharma’s language with the journalist was despicable but also a sad reflection of his possible state of mind. The journalist in question is no ethical saint either. He has harassed many people, spun many malicious stories & has created stories with his misleading questions. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 7, 2018

Reportedly, earlier Kapil Sharma had expressed his anger over coverage of negative news about himself and posted some abusive tweets. In one of his recent tweets, he wrote, “Some people just want to defame you for few bucks but it will take ages to make a stand against the wrong.”

Some people just want to defame you for few bucks but it will take ages to make a stand against the wrong.. I shall do it today n forever.. pic.twitter.com/Vg8bJoWwhF — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018

Let’s see what Kapil would reply to his supporters.