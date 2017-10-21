Bigg Boss 11: Wild card Dhinchak Pooja’s audition video is hilarious; watch it and have fun

Dhinchak Pooja is all set to enter in Bigg Boss 11 house with her swag. The rapper has many songs on YouTube which got millions of views. So the latest interview of Dhinchak Pooja for Bigg Boss 11 is making a buzz and people are having a blast. Talking about the show in an interview with a leading website, Dhinchak Pooja said: “Firstly, they approached me and secondly, I will be meeting Salman Khan. Also, Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. I will get to meet new people and it will be a new experience, I will interact with the people, they will get to see the real Pooja. That’s why I am entering the Bigg Boss house.”

She added, “I couldn’t see Bigg Boss due to time issues. The little that I saw, I found interesting. People must be having fun. Whatever happens I will handle it. Nothing will be difficult.”

She also said: “I am only going for two-three months. I will get to make new friends and I like meeting new people. I will try to make peace with everyone but if someone provokes me then I can’t say!”

The entry of Dhinchak Pooja will be a surprise element for all the fans of Bigg Boss and even for those who follow Dhinchak Pooja. The audition video is hilarious and you will love it. Talking about Bigg Boss the controversy still continues and fights between contestants have taken a new turn.