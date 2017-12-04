Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan welcomes Katrina Kaif in his inimitable style, and find out who got evicted
Last week’s Bigg Boss season 11’s weekend ka vaar saw Salman Khan in a fun mode. He was seen having a gala time with his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif on the stage.
Thus, let us see what happened in the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan –
Saturday
- First day of weekend ka vaar starts with Salman telling people about his bad voice. Later, he slams Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani for their behaviour with Shilpa Shinde.
- Later, Salman asks about the villain of the house. Housemates give a majority to Puneesh Sharma. Then, Puneesh comes in the katgharah and Salman starts talking with him about his deeds in the show.
- Salman scolds Puneesh for creating unnecessary chaos in the house. Especially, he slams Puneesh for breaking property of the house.
- After that, Salman calls Hina Khan in the katgharah and asks about why she used chilli powder in the luxury budget task. However, Hina disagrees with Salman’s statement. Thus, Salman says that Hina lost her humanity during the task.
- At the end of the first day, Salman welcomes Katrina in his own style. He plays a fun game with Katrina in which she has to choose between two leading actors whom she wants to give preferences. Later, Salman and Katrina launch a song Dil Diyan Gallan of Tiger Zinda Hai on the stage.
Sunday
- Second day of the weekend ka vaar starts with Salman and Katrina in the special room where Salman gives some interesting information about the Bigg Boss house.
- Later, Katrina enters the house and starts playing fun games with the housemates. Firstly, Katrina asks all the men to make rotis (bread) in which she will help them out.
- Then, Kat asks Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma to do belly dance by wearing cholis. Four of them dance and Katrina ranks Priyank first, Vikas second and Hiten third in the belly dance competition. Then, Salman enters the house through TV and says that whenever he starts painting Katrina’s portrait, he draws her like Vidya Balan. After that, Katrina says goodbye to housemates.
- After Katrina’s exit, Salman calls Puneesh and Luv Tyagi in Sultani Akhada. Luv and Puneesh fight against each other and, in the end, Luv wins the task.
- In the end, Salman makes everyone emotional by saying that Puneesh and Bandgi Kalra are in the danger zone and ask them to leave the house together from the special room. Later, in the special room, Bigg Boss gives a special gift to Puneesh and Bandgi by showing their lovely moments of the house. After that, Salman tells both of them that Bandgi has got less vote hence she is getting evicted from the show.
