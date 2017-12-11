Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Jerusalem
#ShashiKapoor
#Virushka
#PadmavatiRow
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#GujaratElections2017
Home / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan lashes out at Arshi Khan for disrespecting Shilpa Shinde’s mother

Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan lashes out at Arshi Khan for disrespecting Shilpa Shinde’s mother

— By Sumit Rajguru | Dec 11, 2017 09:56 am
FOLLOW US:

Bigg Boss 11, Bigg boss 11 weekend ka vaar, weekend ka vaar, weekend ka vaar with salman khan, bb11, salman khan, arshi khan, shilpa shinde, shilpa shinde's mother, fukrey returns, bigg boss 11 eviction, bigg boss 11 daily updates

Last week’s Bigg Boss season 11’s weekend ka vaar saw Salman Khan getting angry at Arshi Khan for disrespecting Shilpa Shinde’s mother. Moreover, he also had a fun with Fukrey Returns cast on the show.

Thus, let’s see what happened in the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan –

 Saturday


  • First day of weekend ka vaar starts with Salman Khan talking everyone about their beloved family members’ visit. During the discussion, he pulls Priyank Sharma’s leg for Divya Agarwal’s break up announcement in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

  • Priyank too takes it as a joke and says that he wants to meet his mother. Meanwhile, Salman says that if he wants to meet his sisters like Ben (Benafsha Soonawalla), Di (Divya) and other.

  • Later, Salman Khan lashes out at Arshi Khan for disrespecting Shilpa’s mother. Salman tells Arshi that her attitude has been changed after becoming a captain of the house.

  • Salman takes Shilpa’s side and scolds Arshi to behave nicely with her. However, Arshi gets frustrated with Salman’s allegations and tells him that he is ignoring Shilpa’s misdeeds in the house.

  • At the end of the day, Salman brings surprise for Hiten Tejwani in which he sends his kids and wife Gauri Pradhan to meet him in the house. After seeing kids, Hiten gets emotional and thanks Salman for the sweet surprise.

Sunday

  • Second day of weekend ka vaar starts with housemates finding missing Akash Dadlani. However, Salman tells everyone that he is leaving the house.

  • Later, Salman calls Arshi and Shilpa to Sultani Akhada. They both fight against each other in which Arshi wins the battle.

  • Then, Fukrey Returns’ team Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chaddha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh enter the house and play a funny game with the housemates. Pulkit Samrat tells housemates that ChuCha sees the future. They both become the news reporter in which they ask questions to the contestants.
  • After the task, Fukrey Returns team reveal that Hiten and Shilpa give maximum answers right so that they get a chance to give punishment to housemates. Hiten and Shilpa choose Arshi and Hina respectively for punishment.

  • Later, Fukrey Returns team comes on the stage and have fun with Salman Khan. Salman Khan dances with Fukey Returns team and plays a fun game with them.
  • At the end of the day, Salman reveals that there is no eviction for this week. Thus, Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani get safe.

 

Watch Bigg Boss 11 at 10:30 pm on Colors. Stay tuned for more updates…

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK