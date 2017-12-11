Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan lashes out at Arshi Khan for disrespecting Shilpa Shinde’s mother
Last week’s Bigg Boss season 11’s weekend ka vaar saw Salman Khan getting angry at Arshi Khan for disrespecting Shilpa Shinde’s mother. Moreover, he also had a fun with Fukrey Returns cast on the show.
Thus, let’s see what happened in the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan –
Saturday
- First day of weekend ka vaar starts with Salman Khan talking everyone about their beloved family members’ visit. During the discussion, he pulls Priyank Sharma’s leg for Divya Agarwal’s break up announcement in the Bigg Boss 11 house.
.@BeingSalmanKhan makes fun of @ipriyanksharmaa! Watch the drama unfold tonight at 9 PM. #WeekendKaVaar #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/EXvJL0Okb7
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 9, 2017
- Priyank too takes it as a joke and says that he wants to meet his mother. Meanwhile, Salman says that if he wants to meet his sisters like Ben (Benafsha Soonawalla), Di (Divya) and other.
Special guests ne maari ghar mein entry! Kya hoga gharwalon ka reaction? Jaane ke liye dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 PM. #BBSneakPeek @TheKaranPatel @KARISHMAK_TANNA @rohan4747 pic.twitter.com/mx7gbuuNov
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 9, 2017
- Later, Salman Khan lashes out at Arshi Khan for disrespecting Shilpa’s mother. Salman tells Arshi that her attitude has been changed after becoming a captain of the house.
Arshi Khan faces @BeingSalmanKhan‘s heat! Watch the drama get a lot more intense only on #BB11! #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/5pQZYLM1jA
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 9, 2017
- Salman takes Shilpa’s side and scolds Arshi to behave nicely with her. However, Arshi gets frustrated with Salman’s allegations and tells him that he is ignoring Shilpa’s misdeeds in the house.
.@tentej gets a sweet surprise from Bigg Boss. Find out more tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/81n8gW9sAe
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 9, 2017
- At the end of the day, Salman brings surprise for Hiten Tejwani in which he sends his kids and wife Gauri Pradhan to meet him in the house. After seeing kids, Hiten gets emotional and thanks Salman for the sweet surprise.
Sunday
- Second day of weekend ka vaar starts with housemates finding missing Akash Dadlani. However, Salman tells everyone that he is leaving the house.
It is time for the sumo wrestling round in the Sultani Akhada. Who will win, Arshi Khan or Shilpa Shinde? Find out on #WeekendKaVaar. pic.twitter.com/kHsEeDoF9P
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 10, 2017
- Later, Salman calls Arshi and Shilpa to Sultani Akhada. They both fight against each other in which Arshi wins the battle.
Gharwalein honge atrangi sawalon ke shikaar! Watch the ‘Fukrey Returns’ team tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar. pic.twitter.com/zui2hT4O8j
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 10, 2017
- Then, Fukrey Returns’ team Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chaddha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh enter the house and play a funny game with the housemates. Pulkit Samrat tells housemates that ChuCha sees the future. They both become the news reporter in which they ask questions to the contestants.
- After the task, Fukrey Returns team reveal that Hiten and Shilpa give maximum answers right so that they get a chance to give punishment to housemates. Hiten and Shilpa choose Arshi and Hina respectively for punishment.
Madness, Crazyness and Fukrapanti on stage @BiggBoss with the one n only Bhai! @BeingSalmanKhan
Watch it now on @ColorsTV @OyeManjot @alifazal9 @varunsharma90 @richa @MrigLamba @FukreyReturns pic.twitter.com/IsRmdB6NVE
— Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) December 10, 2017
- Later, Fukrey Returns team comes on the stage and have fun with Salman Khan. Salman Khan dances with Fukey Returns team and plays a fun game with them.
- At the end of the day, Salman reveals that there is no eviction for this week. Thus, Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani get safe.
