Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan gives surprise to gharwales while Dhinchak Pooja enters the house

Last week’s Bigg Boss season 11’s weekend ka vaar seemed loaded with a lot of surprises. The host of Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan, brought a lot of happiness for contestants on the occasion of Diwali.

Thus, let us see what happened in the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan –

Saturday

Salman Khan makes a stylish entry on the sets and wishes everyone a happy Diwali and talks about his Diwali being the most peaceful and pollution free Diwali ever.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss gives a task to gharwales where they have to rank each other on the basis of popularity in the outside world.

According to gharwales, on number 10, it is Luv Tyagi. Number 9 is Sapna Chaudhary. Bandgi Kalra is in the 8th position. Number 7 is Jyoti Kumari. Number 6 is Arshi Khan. Number 5 is Hiten Tejwani. Number 4 is Sabyasachi Satpathy. Number 3 is Puneesh Sharma. Number 2 is Shilpa Shinde and number 1 is Akash Dadlani.

Later, Salman himself takes a dig at gharwales for placing wrong people and rearranges the sequence in which he adds Vikas Gupta and Jyoti in the list and removes Benafsha and Sabyasachi.

Soon after that, Benafsha and Hina get into words of war in which Hina starts yelling. Meanwhile, Akash says Hina is a crybaby. She loses her temper while Benafsha maintains her cool.

.@BeingSalmanKhan asks the housemates to name one person they think performs the least in the house and they name Luv Tyagi. #BB11 pic.twitter.com/KZOscX86Ve — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 21, 2017

Salman says only four to five contestants are active in the house. Later, he also stresses at the issue happened between Vikas and Puneesh during the luxury budget task. He says Vikas’ action was a reaction to what happened with him during the task.

Moreover, Salman also grills Akash for wasting food in the task. Later, Akash apologises to Salman. Then, Salman asks Hina if Benafsha Soonawalla deserved to be on the top 10 list. He also asks Shilpa that if she was responsible for not Vikas Gupta being in the top ten. Surprisingly, Shilpa denies saying that rather Vikas deserves to be number one.

Interestingly, among all, Salman praises Hiten for being a pacifier in all the fights that happen inside the house.

Later, after having the conversation with all the contestants, Salman calls Arshi and Hina to compete with each other in Sultani Akhada. In the first round, Hina and Arshi have to speak on why their opponent does not deserve to live in the house. And at the end of round one, Hina wins the round with maximum support.

Sultani Akhade mein chid chuka hai @eyehinakhan aur Arshi Khan ke beech mahayudh! Watch #WeekendKaVaar, tonight at 9 PM. #BB11 pic.twitter.com/h2YovjaSJG — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 21, 2017

Then, in the second round, both the opponents have to defend the flags from their areas, in which Arshi and Hina perform badly which turned out to be a disappointment to Salman as he cancels the task.

After returning in the house, Hina and Arshi get into argument. Hina also fights with Benafsha as she didn’t support her during the task. Benafsha is in tears and she says that she came there to apologise but Hina refuses to listen to her.

Sunday

Salman makes his grand entry on the stage but this time he immediately enters the house through TV and asks several questions to housemates about each other’s behaviour and stand-taking quality.

Members of the Colors parivaar meet the #BB11 parivaar in tonight’s super fun episode of #WeekendKaVaar at 9 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/rmzEuyGqqh — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 22, 2017

Later, Colors actors enter the house and mimic contestants like Hina, Sapna, Hiten, Arshi and Shilpa. Their actions have been so natural that Salman praised Rubina Dilaik, Avika Gor, Arjun Bijlani, Jasmin Bhasin and Rashmi Desai for their respective roles.

Then, the housemates celebrate Diwali with Colors actors. Shilpa Shinde becomes the host for the guests. Each contestant would perform an act including dance, singing, and a play. Hiten Tejwani and Vikas Gupta begin the task in which Hiten plays madari and Vikas plays jhambura. Akash Dadlani and Jyoti Kumari sing a rap song for the audience. Sapna Chaudhary and Hina Khan dance together in Sapna’s usual style.

Then, Salman again enters the house through TV and gives surprise of no eviction this week.

In the house, Sapna Chaudhary, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma clarify their statements made during truth task while Bandgi too tries to make Puneesh understand that leaving food is not an option.

On the sets, Aditya Narayan comes on the stage and announces his new show which is soon to be coming on TV.

Then, Salman makes a big announcement as he invites first wild card contestant of Bigg Boss 11. And that is none other than, internet singing sensation Dhinchak Pooja.

Salman asks details about Dhinchak Pooja and her videos. Then, the internet sensation explains how she writes lyrics and correlates lyrics with music. She also mentions that she takes inspiration from Salman who pulls her leg saying he wants to perform with her as it was his dream.

Then, hilariously, Salman sings with Dhinchak Pooja. They sing Selfie Maine Leli Aaj and later Salman apologises to his parents for not being able to sing with Dhinchak Pooja. He expresses his wonder at how the songs have become viral.

Later, Dhinchak Pooja enters the house with her swag. However, Hina Khan gets scared while Shilpa Shinde makes a fun of her. However, Akash raps and tries to make friends with Dhinchak Pooja.

Watch Bigg Boss 11 at 10:30 pm on weekdays on Colors. Stay tuned for more updates.