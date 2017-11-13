Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan evicts two housemates while Vidya Balan and Kapil Sharma bring in fun
Last week Bigg Boss season 11’s host Salman Khan was seen sorting problems between housemates. In the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman brought yet another twist in the eviction which might give you a shock.
Thus, let us see what happened in the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan –
Saturday
- First day of Weekend Ka Vaar starts with Salman Khan discussing the issue that happened in the house between Benafsha Soonawalla-Akash Dadlani and Priyank Sharma-Puneesh Sharma.
- Interestingly, Arshi Khan and other housemates consider Hina Khan a planner on which Salman surprisingly agrees.
- Later, Salman takes an issue of the luxury budget task which was lost by gharwales as well as then-captain Puneesh. Salman also advises Puneesh and Bandgi Kalra to be careful while doing romance because cameras are 24*7 recording them.
- In the discussion, Bandgi reveals something shocking about her ex-boyfriend that she broke up with him just because he wanted to share her with his another friend.
- After discussion, Kapil Sharma comes to promote his upcoming film Firangi. He brings a lot of masti and dhamaal inside the house with his funny punches and interaction.
Sunday
- On the second day of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan welcomes Vidya Balan who comes to promote her upcoming film, Tumhari Sulu in which she will be seen playing a role of an RJ. Well, during the discussion, they look at how Vidya had a blast in the Radio show conducted in the house with Vikas-Shilpa and other contestants.
- Vikas and Shilpa join Vidya in the Bigg Boss’s radio show and ask contestants questions about their behaviour. Interestingly, after every answer, they will play a song for that contestant’s behaviour.
- Later, after the show, Vidya and Salman have blast on the stage with comedian kids.
- In the end, Salman brings that shocking twist in which he says that this week, two contestants will be eliminated. Unfortunately, Sabyasachi Satpathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui’s Bigg Boss journey come to an end.
- However, after their exit, Shilpa Shinde and other housemates break down into tears. But surprisingly, Vikas goes to Shilpa and tries to console her while she is crying under the dining table.
