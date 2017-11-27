Free Press Journal
Home / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan compares Priyank Sharma with Armaan Kohli and find out who got evicted

— By Sumit Rajguru | Nov 27, 2017 10:21 am
Last week’s Bigg Boss season 11’s weekend ka vaar saw Salman Khan slamming the real villain Priyank Sharma in the house. Moreover, Race 3’s entire cast also made their appearance on the show.

Thus, let us see what happened in the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan –

 Saturday


  • First day of Weekend Ka Vaar starts with Salman Khan’s conversation with housemates in which he asks housemates to give one name whom they consider as the villain of the house.
  • Housemates give majority to Puneesh Sharma’s name. However, Salman himself considers Priyank Sharma as the real villain of last week. First, Puneesh goes into katgharah and asks about his comment on Sapna Chaudhary’s profession and betrayal towards Akash Dadlani’s friendship.
  • Salman slams Sapna, Hina Khan and Akash for their deeds and takes Puneesh’s side. Later, he calls Priyank into katgharah and lashes out at him for body-shaming Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan. He also gives example of Priyank’s mother and her weight.

  • Shockingly, Salman gets so angry at Priyank that he compares him to Bigg Boss season 7’s contestant Armaan Kohli, who was known for his misdeeds in the house and apologies in weekend.

  • Later, Salman calls Puneesh and Akash for Sultani Akhada. However, Akash starts misbehaving on the field as well. He starts irritating Salman. Thus, Salman walks out of the akhada.

Sunday

  • Second day of weekend ka vaar starts with Hina and Priyank’s conversation in which she tells that Salman and show makers are biased towards their favourite contestants. Meanwhile, Arshi and Vikas Gupta also get into argument regarding how they are associated with people who haven’t supported him.
  • Salman announces Shilpa is safe. Meanwhile, Akash apologises to Salman for his deeds. Later, Salman gives a task to housemates in which he will ask questions to housemates and if the answer is no, then the men in the team would have to drench themselves with ice water.

  • Shilpa-Puneesh, Bandgi-Akash and Vikas-Hina enjoy the task thoroughly.
  • Then, Race 3 cast’s Jacqueline Fernandez and director Remo D’Souza enter the house and has fun with housemates. Later, other stars Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem come on the stage with Ramesh Taurani and share their experiences.

  • In the end, Salman announces that this time eviction would be very different. Hina, Priyank and Sapna sit on the rotating seat and one of them would disappear by the end of the show. Finally, he announces Sapna is the evicted contestant.

 

Watch Bigg Boss 11 on weekdays at 10:30 pm on Colors. Stay tuned for more updates…

