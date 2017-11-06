Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman advises Vikas over Shilpa, and find out who got evicted
Last week’s Bigg Boss season 11’s weekend ka vaar saw expert advice classes by host Salman Khan. In the weekend ka vaar, Salman stressed on the rivalry between Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde and also revealed the name of the evicted contestant.
Thus, let us see what happened in the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan –
Saturday
- The first day of Weekend Ka Vaar starts with Salman Khan stressing out the most important issue of Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s rivalry.
.@BeingSalmanKhan gives his opinion on the Vikas Gupta-Shilpa Shinde argument. Watch what the superstar has to say on #BB11! #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/K5o2HCO9ZG
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 4, 2017
- Salman calls Vikas in the katghara and asks him to justify his point. However, Shilpa says that Vikas is the ‘game changer’ and ‘mastermind’ of the house.
.@lostboy54 has some accusations against Shilpa Shinde. Watch what is happening on #BB11! #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/jM2ftwC7I6
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 4, 2017
- Later, Salman tells Shilpa and Vikas that keep their personal problems out of the house. Moreover, he also advises Vikas to not take it seriously and be sporting about it.
- Then, Salman asks Hina Khan where Shilpa went wrong in the game. Hina says in the last round Shilpa should have distributed the money among all her workers. Shilpa explains her take and strategy.
- Salman also pulls the leg of Dhinchak Pooja by praising her song, ‘Afreen Fatima Bewafa Hai’. Moreover, Priyank Sharma teaser Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra’s actions. Meanwhile, Sapna tells Priyank that Puneesh and Bandgi’s are showing their fake romance.
Sunday
- On the second day of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman assigns housemates a task. He makes a team of two and asks them to answer questions. If the answer is wrong, the partner would get waxed. Interestingly, in the task, if a person gets waxed, the only sound they can make is Aila or Ooima.
.@beingsalmankhan ne diya gharwalon ko wax task! Tune in tonight at 9pm! #WeekendKaVaar
Click here to know more: https://t.co/sWfllia2QX pic.twitter.com/WaOBjJHwwg
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 5, 2017
- However, in the task, Puneesh refuses to wax his hair for Sapna while Vikas waxes his hair on the legs. Moreover, Akash gets his chest waxed.
- Later, Salman shows unhygienic things of contestants. Later, Arshi Khan and Hina get into a heated argument in which Arshi considered as the Asswacch person of the house.
.@ipriyanksharmaa and Akash Dadlani go up against each other in the Sultani Akhada. Catch this entertaining fight only on #WeekendKaVaar. pic.twitter.com/MabP6fDBwv
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 5, 2017
- In Sultani Akhada, Salman calls Priyank and Akash for the fight in which Priyank wins all the three rounds.
Tune in to #WeekendKaVaar to watch @TanishaaMukerji and @KVBohra‘s take on the battle between Shilpa Shinde and @lostboy54. pic.twitter.com/M3m5rPyKeQ
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 5, 2017
- Then, in the panel discussion, Journalist Sweta Singh, Tanishaa Mukerji and Karanveer Bohra analyse Bigg Boss house’s atmosphere. Meanwhile, in the house, contestants reveal their secrets. Interestingly, the panel has to decide one contestant on the basis of their secret whom they want to give special power and advantage.
Singing sensation Pooja gets evicted from the #BB11 house. Watch #WeekendKaVaar to catch the housemates’ reaction to this. pic.twitter.com/WYdWkSurAK
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 5, 2017
- Later, Salman Khan finally reveals the name of the contestant who has been evicted from the house. And the name is Dhinchak Pooja.
Watch Bigg Boss 11 at 10:30 pm on weekdays on Colors. Stay tuned for more updates