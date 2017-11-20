Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone dazzle on the show and find out who got evicted
Last week’s Bigg Boss season 11’s weekend ka vaar saw interesting yet very important analysis done by host Salman Khan. Moreover, Deepika Padukone and Sunny Leone too appeared on the show to promote their films Padmavati and Tera Intezaar respectively.
Thus, let us see what happened in the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan –
Saturday
- First day of Weekend Ka Vaar starts with Salman Khan’s conversation with housemates in which raises an issue of Akash Dadlani’s rude behaviour towards Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta.
.@beingsalmankhan is very happy with Shilpa-Vikas’ friendship. Find out more tonight at 9PM! #WeekendKaVaar #BB11 pic.twitter.com/Fij4BbxJd8
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 18, 2017
- Salman pulls the leg of Akash by calling him ‘Dadlani Khandaan Ka Shakaal’. Moreover, he also expresses his happiness by seeing Vikas and Shilpa’s friendship.
- About Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra, Salman makes a sarcastic comment in which he says to Bandgi to give a count of cameras installed in the house. Later, he tells them that all cameras are working properly and cameramen are working in three shift so that they can’t miss any single moment of them in the house.
.@SunnyLeone visits the #BB11 house with a fun task called ‘Thoda Khao Thoda Khilao’. Catch all the drama at 9 PM only on #WeekendKaVaar! pic.twitter.com/nzBCNZkspX
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 18, 2017
- Later, Sunny Leone enters the house and gives an interesting task, Thoda Khao Thoda Lagao. Then, what contestants fill others with chili sauce, chocolate syrup, butter, eggs and other food items.
So much fun being back in the @BiggBoss house with @arbaazSkhan and @BeingSalmanKhan for Tera Intezaar pic.twitter.com/idQlenOhU0
— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 19, 2017
- Meanwhile, Sunny and Arbaaz Khan come on the stage to promote their upcoming film, Tera Intezaar. Interestingly, Arbaaz and Sunny have fun with Salman.
Sunday
- Second day of Weekend Ka Vaar starts with Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone who comes on the show to promote her upcoming period drama, Padmavati.
The #BB11 housemates groove to the beats of ‘Ghoomar’ with the one and only @deepikapadukone. Tune in tonight at 9 PM! #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/GQmizlQys7
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 19, 2017
- Deepika soon enters the house, where contestants are all set to welcome Rani Padmini with a royal feel. Deepika does Ghoomar dance on the Ghoomar song. Then, Deepika assigns a task to housemates in which gharwales has been asked different questions on which they have to give answers and do what Deepika would say to them.
- Later, Deepika asks who’s Rani Padmavati in the house. Housemates give Shilpa Shinde’s name. Moreover, Deepika asks about who is Raja Ratan Singh and villain Alauddin Khilji in the house. Housemates give Hiten Tejwani and Vikas Gupta’s names respectively.
Watch @beingsalmankhan set the stage on fire with @deepikapadukone, tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar! #BB11 pic.twitter.com/d1DhF2a38p
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 19, 2017
- Then, Deepika comes on the stage where Salman welcomes her with his humour. Salman asks her about whom she would kill, marry and date. Salman gives three options i.e Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Deepika prefers Sanjay Leela Bhansali for marriage, Ranveer for a date and Shahid to kill.
Sultani akhade mein @eyehinakhan aur Shilpa Shinde ke beech hoga ghamasan! Find out more, tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar! #BB11 pic.twitter.com/emxVFlDZFN
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 19, 2017
- Interestingly, after Deepika’s exit, Salman calls Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde for Sultani Akhada in which Shilpa beats Hina in two rounds out of three.
Benafsha Soonawalla gets eliminated from the #BB11 House. Keep watching #WeekendKaVaar to know more! pic.twitter.com/iDTwqwobv5
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 19, 2017
- In the end, the crucial moment comes and he announces Benafsha Soonawalla’s name as an evicted contestant. After hearing her name, Benafsha breaks down into tears, while after her exit Priyank Sharma cries a lot.
