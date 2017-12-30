Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta throws Priyank Sharma’s clothes in the pool; day 89 action
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 has shown many emotional sequences in the last two days. However, on day 89, Bigg Boss tried to make housemate’s life hell with the help of Vikas Gupta.
Thus, let’s see what happened on day 89 in the Bigg Boss 11 house –
- Day 89 starts with Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi gossiping about Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s game plan.
- Later, Bigg Boss gives Vikas a secret task in which he is given multiple challenges. Bigg Boss tells Vikas that if he wins the task then housemates would get a party.
- After that, Vikas reads a letter sent by Bigg Boss in which they state that Hina, Shilpa and Luv are the captains of the house.
- Interestingly, Bigg Boss gives the first challenge to Vikas in which he has to convince housemates not to send Akash Dadlani to the jail. And as Bigg Boss advised him, Vikas tries to convince housemates, but housemates don’t listen to him and put Akash in the jail.
- To save Akash, Vikas argues with Puneesh Sharma. Meanwhile, Akash says to Vikas that he is very smart and he looks like gangster outside the house.
- Later, Bigg Boss gives the next challenge to Vikas in which he has to make someone cry.
- Smartly, Vikas asks Luv and Hina to cry like an actor. Luv and Hina cry together.
- After that, Bigg Boss gives yet another task in which Vikas has to blame someone for stealing.
- Vikas smartly blames Akash for stealing coffee and shows everyone that his coffee is found in Akash’s bed.
- Later, Bigg Boss gives Vikas the option to choose between food and decorations. Vikas chooses food.
- Moreover, Bigg Boss gives next challenge to Vikas from Appy Fizz in which he has to throw three clothes in the pool.
- For this challenge, Vikas intentionally fights with Priyank Sharma. Surprisingly, Vikas tries to cry in the room and Puneesh comes to ask him. Puneesh calls Vikas fake and asks him why are you doing this drama.
- Later, Vikas throws Priyank’s clothes in the swimming pool.
- At the end of the day, Bigg Boss tells everyone that Vikas wins the party for everyone by performing the challenges.
