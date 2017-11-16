Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta plays masterstroke against Hina Khan and company; Day 45 drama
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11, has always become gamble of planning and plotting during the luxury budget task. On day 45, contestants were seen doing planning during the luxury budget task called Bigg Boss Dino Park.
Thus, let’s see what happened on day 45 in the luxury budget task of Bigg Boss 11 house:
- Day 45 starts with Hiten Tejwani and Akash Dadlani’s conversation in which Hiten asks Akash about his views on Dino Park.
- Meanwhile, Hiten tells Luv Tyagi that Puneesh Sharma showed him Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla sharing bed together at night. However, Luv stands in their support and says they are pointing fingers at others and doing the same.
- Later, Luv tells Vikas Gupta about Priyank and Benafsha. After listening to it, Vikas gets upset and tries to make Priyank and Benafsha understand. However, Priyank claims that they didn’t do anything wrong in the night.
- On the other hands, Benafsha says that she needed a friend that is why she slept on Priyank’s bed in her own blanket. Due to this comment, Vikas gets furious and says you could have slept with Hina Khan. But, Benafsha gets irritated by the judgment on her and says, “I don’t care about girl or boy.” But, Vikas says, “If I knew about it, I would have slapped you and separated you both. You are on TV.”
- Hina too gets disappointed with them but Benafsha tries to defend herself.
- Later, Bigg Boss gives luxury budget as well as captaincy task to housemates in which Luv, Puneesh, and Vikas are the three Dinosaurs who are going to crush nominated contestant’s pictures.
Is @lostboy54 trying to be a mastermind yet again? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. pic.twitter.com/8YTvnNxENw
- In the cage, Luv and Puneesh make their strategy.
.@eyehinakhan is the topic of discussion for Arshi Khan & Shilpa Shinde! Find out the story behind it tonight at 10:30 PM! #BB11 pic.twitter.com/D8qX3gp6V8
- Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde says to Arshi Khan that nothing is permanent in the house. She remarks on Akash’s behaviour towards her. Arshi and Shilpa cry together.
- After the first gong, Luv manages to come out of the cage and breaks Shilpa’s picture first and on the second time, he breaks Arshi’s picture.
- Later, in the kitchen area, Shilpa tells Arshi that Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh are playing the game smartly.
- However, in the cage, Vikas gets angry at Luv as he didn’t let him go. Later, Luv, Puneesh, and Vikas start planning about whose picture are they going to destroy next.
- Then, Luv tells Benafsha that Puneesh is going to crush her picture and he wants to save Priyank. Due to this, Benafsha gets upset with it and says to Priyank that Luv is saving you instead of her. Priyank doesn’t listen to her and moves out of the washroom. Thus, Benafsha calls Priyank ‘disgusting’ and asks Bigg Boss that she wants to change her decision of saving Priyank and nominating herself.
- Meanwhile, in the cage, Luv, Puneesh, and Vikas decide that Vikas is going to destroy Sapna Chaudhary’s picture. However, after the third gong, Vikas comes out and plays a masterstroke. He breaks Hina’s picture and tells Sapna that it was Luv’s decision to destroy Sapna’s picture.
- Due to this, Sapna gets upset and destroys her picture which is not allowed.
Luxury budget ke chalte @tentej hue Sapna Choudhary se naraaz! Find out more tonight at 10:30 PM! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/gPsWTDnCMP
- For this act, Hiten scolds Sapna breaking an important rule of the task as he is the monitor of the task.
- For Vikas’s smartness, Puneesh congratulates him for playing well.
- Later, Vikas tells his game plan to Shilpa and Arshi and advises them to play with their mind instead of fighting.
- Vikas also tells Hiten that Luv doesn’t have his own mind. He just wants to play for Hina and Priyank. Vikas tells Hiten that he wants to save him while, Luv and Puneesh say that they want to save Priyank and Bandgi respectively.
- In the end, Vikas calls Luv as a ‘Bail Budhi’.
