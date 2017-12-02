Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta ends friendship with Arshi Khan, house gets new captain; Day 61 drama

Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss Season 11 has shown gamble of friendship where someone felt insecure and other one broke friendship with another. On day 61, Bigg Boss 11 housemates again got their new captain for the house.

Thus, let’s see what exactly happened on day 61 in the Bigg Boss 11 house:

Day 61 starts with Vikas Gupta asking Puneesh Sharma about Arshi Khan. However, during the conversation, he remarks that Puneesh doesn’t even know why Arshi is doing this with him.

Arshi is doing this with him. Meanwhile, in jail, Arshi writes ‘Mera Best Friend Dhokebaaz’ on the wall. Simultaneously, Vikas tries to sort out problems with Arshi, but she doesn’t show her interest to talk with him. Thus, Vikas ends a friendship with Arshi.

After that, Arshi asks Hiten Tejwani to end his friendship with Vikas. She also asks Hiten about his marriage and his relationship with his wife Gauri Pradhan.

Later, Shilpa Shinde gives tea to Hina Khan. However, Hina tells Shilpa to not to do anything for her as she got hurt.

Again, Arshi does something weird. She again writes on the wall that I love VG (Vikas Gupta) and Mera Best friend dhokebaaz nahi hai. At this, Vikas asks her why did she do this to him.

Later, Bigg Boss asks Hiten to release Puneesh, Arshi and Bandgi Kalra.

After getting out of the jail, Arshi gets into a heated argument with Shilpa for not giving food to her in the jail. Later, Shilpa cried in the kitchen.

Puneesh tries to console Shilpa by saying that Arshi and Akash Dadlani have taken advantage of her. However, Arshi says that Shilpa cries only to get footage.

Later, Bigg Boss announces a task for the captaincy in which housemates have to dance for the contender whom they have to vote for the captaincy. For the task, Priyank Sharma and Vikas get majority.

and Vikas get majority. Meanwhile, Shilpa is pealing the vegetables, Arshi sits behind Shilpa to tease her. On this situation, Vikas says that this house is good for Karma and Shilpa is getting back what she has done to him in this house.

Before the task, Priyank asks everyone to nominate him. Moreover, he convinces Puneesh to vote for him and in return Priyank will save him from the eviction if he gets a chance.

After the task starts, Arshi, Bandgi and Shilpa dance for Vikas while Hina, Luv and Akash dance for Priyank.

However, at the time of Puneesh’s turn, he goes to Priyank but dances for Vikas.

Due to this, Vikas becomes the new captain of the house.

Later, Arshi takes a dig at Shilpa by enacting her and says she only works in the kitchen for the cameras. Moreover, Arshi and Akash clean the house for the cameras like Shilpa.

Surprisingly, Luv tells Priyank that Hina is feeling insecure because of Shilpa as Shilpa is getting all the footage.

In the end, Vikas prays to God and Big Boss not to give him the power to nominate or save anyone from the eviction.

