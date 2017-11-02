Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde get into a physical fight; Day 31 drama

Mumbai: If you missed last night’s (Wednesday) November 1, 2017 episode of the most controversial show Bigg Boss 11, then here’s a recap.

* The housemates wake up with the song ‘Tu Paisa Paisa Karti Hai’.

* After waking up, Vikas and Puneesh discuss how they will circulate the money in the task. In between, Arshi says Akash has become mad over a fake money. Akash calls Arshi Naagin.

* Bigg Boss asks the contestant to make 50 cushions in 2 hours.

* Luv helps Shilpa in cushion-making. Shilpa and Vikas get into physical fight. Shilpa holds Vikas’ wrist and vows to break his hands. The housemates rush to break the fight. Then also, Shilpa tries to steal their cushions and Arshi calls her bhikaran.

Shilpa Shinde & @lostboy54 get into a fight with each other over the pillows in the luxury budget task! #BB11 pic.twitter.com/kOndPO9t8H — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 1, 2017



* Arshi and Mehjabeen support Vikas in the fight, call Shilpa’s play foul and term her Pagal aurat.

* Akash does a hilarious new rap song in the house. He says that, he will donate his money from the task to other participants as he does need money or neither wanted to win the task. However, the question remains, ‘Who will win the luxury budget task?’

A-cash raps in a different style! Do you think he’s inspired by Pooja? #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/GQlUiRqxs8 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 1, 2017



* Most of the contestants have no money. Benafsha has over a lakh. Luv has 18 thousand points. Benafsha wins the task. Shilpa has no points and Vikas has over 99 thousand points. Sapna says that she didn’t want Benafsha to win and she gave her money for Priyank.

The housemates try to intervene in the @lostboy54 – Shilpa Shinde fight! What will happen next? #BB11 pic.twitter.com/IZ7wYpnMFl — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 1, 2017



* Vikas says that Priyank had to choose between her brother and a girl and he chose Benafsha.

* Puneesh and Bandagi sit together and get intimate.