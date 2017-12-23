Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani get into ugly fight; Day 82 drama

Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11, is now getting worst in terms of contestant’s behaviour. On day 82, housemates were seen fighting against each other.

Thus, let’s see what happened on day 82 in the Bigg Boss 11 house:

Day 82 starts with Puneesh Sharma advising Akash Dadlani to remove Bandgi Kalra’s name from the wall.

After that, Akash starts taking a dig at Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan by saying that they are the dumbest people in the house. Moreover, Akash shows camera to Vikas and says he is not master mind.

and Arshi Khan by saying that they are the dumbest people in the house. Moreover, Akash shows camera to Vikas and says he is not master mind. Meanwhile, Priyank Sharma apologises Hina Khan but Hina refuse to talk to her and goes to another side. However, Priyank again tries to apologise her but Hina tells him that “It is over between us.”

Later, Priyank tells Luv Tyagi to explain it to Hina that he is apologising for shouting at her. But when Luv tries to tell Hina about it, she shouts at him also and warns him not to talk about Priyank with her.

The war of words between Akash Dadlani and @lostboy54 gets intense! Catch all the action tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11.https://t.co/IUDErddcBV pic.twitter.com/Xf6SuNJdw2

— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 22, 2017

In the jail, Vikas gets irritated by Akash and throws his jacket in the washroom. Akash warns Vikas not to touch his jacket and flushes Vikas’ jacket in the washroom.

Akash Dadlani and @lostboy54 get into an ugly fight! Find out what will happen next, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/wObk0MbeHQ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 22, 2017

Shockingly, Vikas locks Akash in the washroom. Later, they get into an ugly fight in which Vikas tries to jump on Akash and Akash pushes him away. Moreover, Vikas pushes Akash on the floor. Luv calls Akash “footage”.

Later, Bigg Boss calls Vikas and Akash in the confession room and warns them not to be physical on the show. After that, Vikas tries to make things right with Akash and solves his fight.

Meanwhile, Hina tells Luv that Shilpa Shinde apologised to her for making fun of her emotions.

Later, Arshi Khan, Vikas and Akash come out of the jail.

Arshi asks Priyank about his relationship with Hina. Priyank tells Arshi that he apologized to Hina and she said “Don’t touch me” which was very hurtful to him.

After that, Bigg Boss gives a captaincy task to the housemates in which contender have to stand on the photo frame and the last one will be the captain.

The captaincy task is announced! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to find out who will win it! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/4jQ5wTueNW — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 22, 2017

As the task starts, Puneesh and Akash try using oil and cream to make the frame slippery. However, Vikas advises Arshi to remove oil from Priyank’s side.

Later, Bigg Boss asks everyone to decide within two hours, else he would have to end this task.

Bigg Boss ne diya ek mazedaar task! Kaun jeetega capatincy? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11https://t.co/IUDErddcBV pic.twitter.com/MdfYJwxLCH — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 22, 2017

After the discussion, Hina becomes the captain of the house. However, Hina shares her feelings with Luv that she is not feeling good after becoming captain like this.

However, Luv gets mad on her and asks her to be thankful to those who have set aside their to wish to become captain for her.

Later, Hina goes to the washroom to thank Priyank but Priyank doesn’t seem interested in talking to her.

At the end of the day, Akash writes “zero Luv” on the wall of the jail.

Watch Bigg Boss 11 on weekdays at 10:30 pm and don’t forget to watch Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan every weekend at 9 pm on Colors. Stay tuned for more updates…