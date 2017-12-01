Bigg Boss 11: Video shows Puneesh Sharma touching Bandgi Kalra without her permission, getting scolded

Mumbai: Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra have been caught getting intimate in Bigg Boss 11 house. But now, a new video has gone viral on social media where Puneesh is seen touching Bandgi without her permission, and the latter reprimands him for the same.

As per the new video, Bandagi is upset as Puneesh touched her in front of camera with asking her. When Bandagi asked him why he did so, Puneesh replied, “Everything was fair and he took it for granted”. Further, she asked how he could do it since they were not married and not getting married soon. He said, “He doesn’t care about the cameras anymore.”

There was a video on Voot where Bandagi is telling Puneesh that they should end their relationship. In a statement to Pinkvilla, Bandgi’s ex-boyfriend Dennis Nagpal had said, “Seeing the video where Bandgi is asking him to break up clearly shows she is insecure about getting eliminated and wants to finish her relationship with Puneesh and come out of the show clean, Also somewhere back of her mind she knows that their relationship is not been accepted by audience.”