Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s turns radio jockey for Tumhari Sulu (Vidya Balan)

Shilpa Shinde surely has two professions waiting for her once she gets out of the Bigg Boss 11 house. One, of course are her shows, and the other one is radio. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss, Shilpa, along with co contestant Vikas Gupta, hosted a show with actor Vidya Balan. The two were expected to read out questions to the other inmates and Shilpa was sure to give a personal touch to all the questions.

Needless to add, Shilpa answered her question also very well. She stood by her good friend contestant Akash Dadlani and maintained that he is a good human being.

Shilpa has always handled herself very well. Unlike other contestants, she does not lose her temper at the drop of a hat and does not react quickly to things said by others. Even during the radio show, she did not take offence to any of the questions and took everything sportingly.