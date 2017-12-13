Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s mother reveals why Shilpa broke her marriage with Romit Raj; read statement

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde’s mother who recently visited the Bigg Boss house to meet her daughter revealed the actual reason behind why Shilpa broke her marriage with her ex-boyfriend Romit Raj.

During a media interaction, Shilpa Shinde’s mother revealed the reason by saying, “Romit had proposed to her. And my daughter had accepted his proposal because he was a good person. Both of them decided to get married. But after some time they realized that their opinions are very different. In fact, both of their families are also very different. And it is very obvious that for a long-term relationship, you can’t compromise on such things. That is why my daughter decided to call off the marriage. She thought that it would be better to end the relationship now than going for a divorce later.”

Well, Shilpa’s mother, Geeta Shinde further shared her experience after meeting her daughter after two months. She said, “ It was as if I entered my daughter’s home. The house is undoubtedly beautiful and so is everyone else in the house. No hard feeling for everyone as after all they are playing a game. I only said that she is doing superb and advised her to keep up the good work and keep rocking.”

Geeta Shinde further said about Shilpa’s nature. She said, “She is fearless and strong hearted, but equally emotional and gets carried away with anything. People might take her for a ride due to such nature.”

Reportedly, Romit and Shilpa had met on the show Maayka. While working together, they came closer to each other and started dating for a while. But after break up, Romit has now moved on in his life and got married. However, Shilpa is still single and right now creating headlines for her behaviour in the Bigg Boss house.