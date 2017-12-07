Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s mother left everyone in tears with her definition of ‘MOTHER’; watch video

The 10th week of Bigg Boss 11 is going to be an emotional ride for housemates as well as viewers of the show. Reportedly, this week, family members of each housemate are going to be entering the house. However, Shilpa Shinde’s mother left everyone in tears with her visit in which she defined a definition of a mother and her importance.

In a recently-released promo of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa’s mother is seen giving a lot of love to her daughter by hugging and kissing. Interestingly, at that time, every housemate including Shilpa froze. However, in a video, Shilpa couldn’t control her tears.

Watch the promo here:

Shilpa Shinde’s mother visits the #BB11 house & she has some wise words for all the housemates! Tune in tomorrow to watch what she has to say! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/4pkvAeEYEG — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 6, 2017

Later, Shilpa’s mom walked straight towards Puneesh Sharma, Luv Tyagi, Priyank Sharma, Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan and gave them a lesson of how they need to behave with a mother whom they are actually considering. Moreover, she also advised them to not to use abusive language and fight with each other.

Reportedly, Bigg Boss is going to conduct a luxury budget task for housemates where they have to freeze when their family members enter the house. Just like Shilpa, Priyank’s ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal, Puneesh’s father, Vikas’s mother are also going to enter the house. Thus, we must say that you shouldn’t miss these upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 11.