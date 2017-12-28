Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s brother Ashutosh shines in the Padosi BB house

Actor Shilpa Shinde has been giving a stellar performance consistently in Bigg Boss 11. Her brother Ashutosh Shinde, who is staying in the Padosi house, has also been playing the game well.

Bigg Boss has invited the other contestants’ relatives to stay in the Padosi house too. They are part of a task where they need to judge the contestants as they perform various challenges. While the other contestants’ relatives can be seen engaging in argumentative banter about their contestants, we see Ashutosh doing no such thing.

He can be seen managing everything well and is playing a fair game. He is coming across as a very mature person, just like his sister.

Meanwhile, Shilpa won the first challenge wherein the contestants had to cook for their relatives. We wish both Shilpa as well as Ashutosh all the best!