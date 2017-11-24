Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde; the peace maker?

The Bigg Boss 11 house has been a battleground recently with a court task given to the contestants. What could have been a fun task became the reason for probably one of the biggest spats the house. While the rest of the contestants did not refrain from spewing dirt on each other, actor Shilpa Shinde could be seen not indulging in the fights. She was clear on her stand and stood firm on it. However, she did not lose her temper or humiliate anyone to prove a point.

While she, on many occasions, calmed contestant Arshi Khan, she also strategised well with her team and came up with valid points to win her case. The actor was also having fun in the task, which seemed to be missing where the other contestants were concerned.

In the recent episode, names for captaincy were given and Shilpa was one of them. Confident in her skin, we didn’t see her advocating for herself unlike other contestants. In fact, she even tried her best to calm contestant Aakash Dadlani, when he lost his temper in the race to become captain.

Shilpa is certainly one of the strongest contenders of the house and will surely go a long way.