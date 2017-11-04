Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde instigates Vikas Gupta as hell; Day 33 fight
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11, is getting annoying for many housemates of the house. On the day 33, Shilpa Shinde has seen irritating Vikas Gupta like there is no tomorrow.
Thus, let’s see what happened on day 33 in the Bigg Boss 11 house:
- Day 33 starts with Shilpa Shinde instigating her arc rival Vikas Gupta in the jail. Moreover, she sings a song “Andar se koi bahar na jaa sake.”
Woah! Shilpa Shinde has an evil plan to disturb @lostboy54. To know what it is, tune into #BB11. pic.twitter.com/K3VLjH6sGK
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2017
- Vikas asks Shilpa why she is doing this to him. Meanwhile, Hiten Tejwani tells Shilpa to let Vikas sleep but Shilpa refuses. Then, again Shilpa throws a bottle at Vikas and teases him with the stick. With the stick, Shilpa tries to remove Vikas’s blanket by which he covered himself.
.@lostboy54 gets out of jail & wants to be called to the confession room! Tune in now to find out what he has to say! #BB11 pic.twitter.com/0UewVqJPu5
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2017
- Later, Vikas asks Bigg Boss to unlock the jail as he wants to use the washroom of the main house.
@lostboy54 complains to the housemates. Catch him revealing his emotions on #BB11. pic.twitter.com/7cLMHKOtRt
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2017
- After that, Bigg Boss instructs captain Luv Tyagi to unlock the jail and let Vikas use the bathroom. Later, Vikas asks Bigg Boss that he wants to leave the house because he is being tortured in the house.
@lostboy54 does something that shocks the housemates. Tune in now to find out what it is! #BB11 pic.twitter.com/HMwgbEZIrD
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2017
OMG! Can you believe what @lostboy54 is doing right now? #BB11 pic.twitter.com/CpkbSJsJ0o
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2017
- Meanwhile, everyone in the house tries to stop Vikas. However, Vikas tries to escape from the house, but Luv tries to make him calm and wants him to go back to sleep. Vikas says that this mental woman can’t let him sleep.
- Later, Vikas again goes back in the jail. Meanwhile, Luv informs Hiten about Vikas leaving the house, then Hina Khan laughs and says that she would have recommended him a better way.
- Hina says to Hiten that he will get normal once he gets a chance for a captaincy task.
- In the luggage room, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma try to find out Akash’s immunity shield in Vikas’s suitcase. Akash tells Puneesh to break Vikas’ suitcase lock and search for his shield. Akash finds his shield in Vikas’s suitcase.
- Shilpa again starts provoking Vikas by asking him what did he try to run away from the house and why he keeps on running from everything.
- Later, Bigg Boss instructs Luv to release contestants from the jail.
- However, when Vikas tries to sleep in the bedroom, Shilpa again comes near to him and asks him to have some food.
- Later, Bigg Boss announces that Luv’s captaincy is over, and asks contestants to give them for captaincy.
Some housemates nominate @tentej. Stay tuned to #BB11 to find out what happens next. pic.twitter.com/Yq8EwyTRpT
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2017
- Interestingly, Hiten gets the majority of votes, while Sapna Chaudhary and Akash gets upset with nominations. Akash shouts that he sacrificed his money and nobody have voted for him.
- After the discussion, Puneesh Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and Benafsha Soonawalla get nominated for the captaincy.
Puneesh Sharma, @tentej and Benafsha drink some more water. Tune in now to catch this unique captaincy task. #BB11 pic.twitter.com/M0VjFnELtP
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2017
- In the captaincy task, Puneesh, Benafsha and Hiten have to sit on their cycles and have to move right and left. When signal turns red, they have to drink a whole glass of water. When the light turns green, they have to start moving the cycle. If they get down from cycle, then they will be out of the task. The one who is sitting on cycle till last is going to win.
- During the task, Bandgi tells Puneesh that he can pee if he wants. Hiten Tejwani remarks that he won’t pee on camera. He says it’s cool for them but not to a father of kids. Puneesh pees in his pyjama.
- However, Benafsha quits the task.
Watch Bigg Boss 11 at 10:30 pm on weekdays and don’t forget to watch Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. Stay tuned for more updates…