Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde declared as winner of the show by society

Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 has been creating a lot of buzz among the masses. Ever since the show started on television, Bigg Boss fans have already started assuming their favourite as winner of the show.

Interestingly, as per the popularity, fans consider their favourite contestants which include Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma and Arshi Khan. However, among all, the society has now given much love and declared Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Shilpa Shinde as the winner of the show. But hold on, before you reach to any conclusion, the society which we are talking about is a local society of Malad which a part of Mumbai suburbs.

Reportedly, Mumbai’s Malad based ‘Crystal Palace Co-Op Housing Society’ declared their favourite contestant Shilpa Shinde as the winner of Bigg Boss 11. Apparently, the members of the society created a banner of Shilpa and hung it on the building declaring ‘Shilpaji’ as the 11th Bigg Boss Winner.

See the banner of Shilpa Shinde as the winner of Bigg Boss 11:

The picture went viral on social media and created major havoc among the masses. But, after seeing this stuff on the internet, we can surely say that the craze of Bigg Boss has now captured everyone in India.