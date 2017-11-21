Bigg Boss 11: Sapna Chaudhary fights with Shilpa Shinde and Bandgi Kalra, and Day 50 nominations
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 has now become something which you never expected before. On day 50, Bigg Boss brings very interesting nomination process which turns into a ring of word war.
Thus, let’s see what happened on day 50’s nomination process in the Bigg Boss 11 house –
- Day 50 starts with the morning alarm song, ‘Mungda’ on which contestants dance with full of joy.
- Later, in the garden area, Priyank Sharma cries alone, but his friend Hina Khan comes and calms him down and says that he’ll take time to overcome.
- Meanwhile, in the kitchen area, Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde make fun of Akash Dadlani. Interestingly, Shilpa says in Marathi that “Hya Taklyala Ata Mi Vatavnar” which means she will now give a lesson to Akash.
- Then, Bigg Boss announces a nomination process in which Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan will be sitting in the Appy Fizz Lounge which is a safe zone. The Appy Fizz Tone will be tuned six times in the process on which those four safe members of the lounge have to take a mutual decision and swap one person with another person who he/she wants to give a safe position from the nominations.
- As soon as the task starts, Hina starts discussing with Arshi and Vikas to save herself. However, Hiten, Vikas and Arshi gangs up together and throw Hina out of the safe zone.
- Later, Hina sends Priyank in the safe zone. However, after coming out of the zone, she starts making strategy with Sapna Chaudhary and Luv Tyagi in which they mutually decide to save Luv in the end.
- Meanwhile, during the discussion, Hina expresses her disappointment with Hiten’s behaviour. Sapna also says that Hiten’s lost his respect.
- On the second tone, Priyank swaps with Sapna. Later, Hina says to Hiten that Priyank has sacrificed his hairs for him.
- Later, on third tone, Sapna swaps with Hina. Meanwhile, Vikas tries to make Priyank understand the game plan.
- On the fourth tone, Sapna swaps with Priyank. Interestingly, Vikas understands Hina’s game plan and says that she wants to save Luv.
- Later, on the fifth tone, Priyank swaps with Sapna. Apparently, before entering into the safe zone, Hina told Sapna that to say that she wants to save Hina.
- Interestingly, Vikas becomes mastermind once again and says that on sixth tone he wants to go out.
- However, Sapna assures that she will take Hina’s name and gives promise of her word.
- But on the sixth tone, Sapna takes Luv’s name and swaps with him by which he gets safe.
- By this act, Hiten gets upset with Sapna. Meanwhile, Bandgi Kalra argues with Sapna for not keeping her words.
- Later, in the house, Bigg Boss asks Akash about his immunity and Akash uses his immunity shield and gets saved from the nomination. Moreover, Bigg Boss also asks Bandgi to save one contestant from the nomination and Bandgi saves Puneesh.
- By this, Priyank, Hina, Shilpa and Sapna gets nominated for this weeks’ nominations.
- Later, in the conversation, Hina says that if she gets a chance then she’ll nominate Hiten.
- Shockingly, Sapna gets into a heated argument with Shilpa and tells her that she will show her aukaat.
- Then, in the bedroom, Bandgi says Sapna is controlling her language and this is not her zone. However, Hina tells Sapna that Puneesh said wrong things about her.
- Hina further says to Sapna that Puneesh said that Sapna’s shows are for “massy audience”. Hina explains massy audience to Sapna that it is a lower middle-class audience, who carry a gun with them.
