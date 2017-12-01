Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra create havoc before entering jail; Day 60 drama
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss Season 11, has now become a place of Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra’s action and drama. On day 60, the couple created major havoc in the house.
Thus, let’s us see what happened on day 60 of the Bigg Boss 11 house –
- Day 60 starts with Bandgi Kalra teasing Arshi Khan for losing the luxury budget task and not getting nominated for the captaincy. Puneesh Sharma also joins Bandgi and make fun of Arshi.
- Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta surprisingly salutes Akash Dadlani for his performance in the luxury budget task. He assures Akash that he will help the latter in the captaincy.
- In the washroom, Hina Khan cries by seeing her chopped hairs. However, Vikas calms Hina and tells her that Bandgi is taking revenge on her.
- Then, Hina also tries to sort out the differences between Vikas and Priyank Sharma. After her efforts, Priyank tightly hugs Vikas and jumps on him. Priyank kisses Vikas on his cheeks like a best friend.
- Bandgi sees Vikas and Priyank’s Dostana and tells Puneesh and Shilpa Shinde about it.
- Later, Vikas tells Hiten Tejwani that Shilpa was using Veet instead of cream for torturing Hina in the task and he warned Shilpa and Bandgi not to use hair removal cream in the task.
- Then, Priyank tells Hina that Shilpa had planned to use hair removal cream on her hair instead of cream.
- Bigg Boss asks housemates to name 3 weak performers of the luxury budget task whom they want to put into the jail.
- Hina, Akash, Priyank and Luv nominates Puneesh and Bandgi. During the nomination, Puneesh and Akash get into a heated argument in which Akash calls Puneesh ‘Swami Om’ of the house.
- At this, Bandgi gets angry and says that she will not go to the jail. Later, Bandgi nominates Hina, Luv and Arshi for using chilli powder.
- Just like that, Arshi nominates Bandgi. But Vikas comes in support of Bandgi and tells Arshi that using chilli powder was not right.
- Arshi tells Vikas that he is again saving Bandgi.
- Later, Bandgi and Puneesh refuse to accept majority decision and says that they will not go to the jail.
- Then, Bigg Boss asks Hiten to give three names. Hiten takes Bandgi, Puneesh and Arshi’s name.
- However, Bandgi and Puneesh do not agree with Big Boss’ decision.
- Meanwhile, Shilpa tries to make them understand that they have to go to the jail.
- Vikas tells Arshi that the decision of sending Puneesh and Bandgi to the jail was not right. However, Arshi gets mad at Vikas for saving Bandgi again. But, Vikas gets frustrated because of Arshi.
- Later, Bigg Boss order Bandgi and Puneesh to get in the jail or else he will have to punish them. After their order, Puneesh and Bandgi enter the jail.
- In the bedroom, Vikas tells Hina that Shilpa is the strongest contestant and person in the house.
- Interestingly, Bigg Boss gives a task in which contestants have to give five names which suits the title and contestants have to click the perfect selfie.
- Hina gets a title of Shaitaan (devil) of the house, Luv gets ‘Phuski Bomb’, Akash gets Donkey, Shilpa gets ‘Thaali Ka Baingan’ and Vikas gets the title of the winner of the show.
- After seeing everyone’s selfies, Hiten declares Hina as the winner of the task.
- Luv compliments Hina for going right in the house. However, Hina cries and says her friends are going from the house every week. She adds that she will be alone in the house and others will torture her.
