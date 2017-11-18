Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh-Bandgi’s hot romance in pool, and meet new captain of the house; Day 47 masti
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11, has always been showing battles between the housemates. But, on day 47, viewers witnessed hotness in the house as ‘hot divas’ of the show spread their hotness in the swimming pool. Moreover, the house has also got the new captain.
Thus, let’s see what happened on day 47 and know who become the new captain of the Bigg Boss 11 house:
- Day 47 starts with Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma’s lovely conversation in which Benafsha puts her head on Priyank’s lap. During the conversation, Benafsha asks Priyank about his feelings. She also expresses her feelings to Priyank and says that Varun pampers her a lot. He would do anything for her. But she says to Priyank that he makes her feel different.
- Benafsha further says, “If you like something, then you do it without thinking.” Later, she comes on Priyank’s bed and hugs him.
- Meanwhile, in the washroom area, Bandgi Kalra asks Puneesh Sharma to kiss her picture. However, Puneesh says he will directly kiss her. After his comment, Bandgi goes to the washroom with Puneesh and locks the door once again.
- Coming back to Priyank and Benafsha’s conversation, Benafsha says to Priyank not to be afraid of anything. She adds that they will face everything together outside the house.
- In the morning, Hiten Tejwani tells Shilpa Shinde that Akash Dadlani is doing everything deliberately. Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta gossips about Hina Khan with Arshi Khan and Shilpa. Shilpa says they were all enjoying our fight. They were all taking advantage.
- However, after Vikas’s exit from the conversation, Shilpa says to Arshi that Vikas is trying to act nice, and wants to show how nice he is.
The #BB11 housemates have fun in the pool grooving to ‘Paani Waala Dance’! Watch them tonight at 10:30 PM! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/2Ip30bxwgy
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 17, 2017
The #BB11 housemates have some fun in the pool! Catch them tonight at 10:30 PM! pic.twitter.com/VMJZAUxAQb
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 17, 2017
- In the garden area, Priyank suggests everyone to swim. Moreover, Sapna Chaudhary asks all the ladies to wear bikinis. Meanwhile, Arshi tells Shilpa that she will wear a pink saree in the pool.
- Later, all Hina, Bandgi and Benafsha wear bikinis and dive in the swimming pool. Meanwhile, Arshi also enters in the hot pink saree but falls badly in the pool.
- Interestingly, Puneesh and Bandgi start their hot romance in the pool while Benafsha asks Priyank to get into the pool.
Puneesh, Bandgi aur Luv ke beech hoga captaincy ke liye kada muqabla! Dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/gXx71c50JL
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 17, 2017
- After the pool masti, Bigg Boss announces a captaincy task in which contenders Luv, Bandgi and Puneesh have to protect their bowl filled with liquid.
- During the task, Priyank tries to protect Luv’s bowl but Benafsha throws liquid from Luv’s bowl. Meanwhile, Akash becomes violent in the task and breaks Puneesh’s bowl.
- Luv sits on the bed and disqualifies from the task. By this Bandgi wins the task and becomes the new captain of the house.
- Later, Bigg Boss asks contestants to nominate 3 housemates for the jail. They nominate Shilpa and Arshi for the jail. However, Bigg Boss asks captain Bandgi to save either Arshi or Shilpa and nominate 2 more contestants for the jail.
Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi and Akash Dadlani will go into the jail. What will happen next? Find out on #BB11. pic.twitter.com/wg3LFqaaNO
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 17, 2017
- Then, Bandgi saves Arshi and nominates Akash and Luv for the jail.
- In the jail, Akash gets mad at Vikas and starts blabbering. However, Vikas gets angry at Akash. Vikas further tells that Akash is doing this only for the cameras and if he crosses the line then he is going to beat him.
Watch Bigg Boss 11 at 10:30 pm on Colors and don’t forget to watch Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. Stay tuned for more updates…