Bigg Boss 11 Promo: Salman Khan in his hilarious avatar will make you laugh

As we all know that superstar Salman Khan had recently shot a promo for his upcoming controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. Since then, his fans have eagerly been waiting for the first promo of the show. And it seems like their wait has finally got over.

Yes, in late Friday, Colors channel has shared the first promo on their official Instagram account on which they captioned, “Adding more fizz to your festive season! @BiggBoss with @beingsalmankhan . Presented by @feelthefizz , Powered by @oppomobileindia @ColorsTV”

In this first promo, Sallu is seen watering plants on his balcony where he drops some of the water into the tea of an old gentleman, who is understandably furious while Salman ducks. Moreover, Salman smartly manages to settle the issue with his hilarious way. However, the most notable thing in this teaser was when a woman recommends Salman to get married, while Salman says to her that if she were single, then he would have married. Awww… how funny it was!

Well, Bigg Boss has always been considering as one of the controversial reality shows on Indian Television. The show features controversial celebrities who have to live in an isolated house without any way of communication to the outside world. However, the makers of the show had experimented with the format as they had also taken commoners as the contestants of the 10th season of the show. Especially, last season was won by the common man Manveer Gurjar.

Thus, let’s see how this season is going to entertain Indian fans.