Bigg Boss 11: Prize money becomes zero and Hina Khan finds herself responsible for it; Day 38 drama
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 has given something very shocking news to contestants which made them fall on their face. On day 38, the luxury budget task has also brought some interesting twists and turns.
Thus, let’s see what happened Day 38 in the Bigg Boss 11 house:
- Day 38 continues the heated fight between Akash Dadlani and Benafsha Soonawalla. Meanwhile, Luv Tyagi threatens Akash to make him bald for calling him a dog. However, Hiten Tejwani tries to calm down Luv and Akash.
- On the other side, Priyank Sharma and Puneesh Sharma again continue their fight in which Puneesh becomes so aggressive that he spits on Priyank. In the fight, Arshi Khan and Bandgi Kalra hold Puneesh back.
- However, Bandgi says to Priyank that she will tell everyone whom he had slept with outside the house.
- Later, Bigg Boss announces a luxury budget task for the housemates in which they have to be in a rocket and the contestant who gets up first will be nominated for captaincy. Moreover, contestants are allotted with some amount which will get deducted from their winning amount and from the luxury budget when they leave the airplane.
- During the task, Puneesh tells Bandgi to get down first. However, Arshi says that she wants to get down first on the buzzer.
- Sabyasachi Satpathy gets down first, then Akash and Bandgi get down respectively.
- Later, Arshi, Shilpa Shinde and Mehjabi Siddiqui also come but not on buzzer which means they are not nominated for the captaincy. Meanwhile, everyone calls Puneesh but Puneesh is busy romancing with Bandgi.
- In the bedroom, Puneesh sings ‘Koi Nahin Hai Kamre Main’ and kisses Bandgi.
- In the airplane, Hina starts gossiping about Shilpa. Hina says that Shilpa is using her power of cooking to be in the house. Meanwhile, Puneesh says that two nominees are there from his group and Sabyasachi is fair so he can handle him easily.
- Later, Hina says everyone to pee behind the board. Moreover, she asks Hina to bring blankets while Vikas Gupta asks for a garbage bag.
- Vikas pees in the garbage bag while Priyank gets down and pees behind the board when Puneesh is sleeping.
- Priyank and Vikas provide cover for Hina while she pees behind the board. Moreover, Luv and Sapna get inside the house. Hiten also uses the bathroom and brings something to eat for everyone from the kitchen.
- Later, Hiten tells Puneesh that nobody gets out of the plane at night. However, Shilpa tells Bandgi and Puneesh that someone peed in the washroom during the night when Puneesh was sleeping.
- In the bedroom, Benafsha and Akash again start arguing. Moreover, Benafsha helps in putting the plate in the washroom by hiding it with clothes.
- Then, Bigg Boss asks everyone to enter in the house and tells that their luxury budget is zero because everyone came out of the plane in the morning.
- Due to this Hina regrets her decision and breaks down in the luggage room.
Watch Bigg Boss 11 at 10:30 pm on weekdays. Stay tuned for more updates.