Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma’s hot photos will leave girls drooling

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma, who is all set to enter the house again, is no more a name which can be considered a commoner. He has participated in shows like Roadies Rising and Spiltsvilla 10 before coming on the Salman Khan’s show. He is a heartthrob who has already gained immense popularity among the audiences, especially girls who have been drooling over his chiseled abs and chocolate boy looks. He is a perfect dream boy with a hot body and cute face.
Priyank’s Instagram account can easily give you an insight into the kind of personality he is. He is a fitness lover who made Salman Khan jealous. Yes, on the ‘Bigg Boss 11‘ premiere episode, Priyank flaunted his perfect six-pack abs and made Salman quite jealous.
Meanwhile, Priyank was asked to leave the show by Salman Khan for getting physically violent with co-contestant Akash Dadlani. The aforementioned incident happened when Priyank became a part of Vikas (Gupta) and Akash’ s fight during the weekend. Priyank’s sudden exit from the show had created a lot of ruckus and fans had gone berserk. They demanded him to be brought back to the show and it seems the makers of BB, went on to fulfill the fans massive request. Well, according to reports, Priyank might enter in the Bigg Boss house tonight.
Priyank, who has been a part of reality shows before, is already a known face, and has quite the fan following.