Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma’s hot photos will leave girls drooling

Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma’s hot photos will leave girls drooling

— By Priyanka Vartak | Oct 27, 2017 04:57 pm
FOLLOW US:

Bigg Boss 11, Priyank Sharma, Priyank Sharm hot photos

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma, who is all set to enter the house again, is no more a name which can be considered a commoner. He has participated in shows like Roadies Rising and Spiltsvilla 10 before coming on the Salman Khan’s show. He is a heartthrob who has already gained immense popularity among the audiences, especially girls who have been drooling over his chiseled abs and chocolate boy looks. He is a perfect dream boy with a hot body and cute face.

Priyank’s Instagram account can easily give you an insight into the kind of personality he is. He is a fitness lover who made Salman Khan jealous. Yes, on the ‘Bigg Boss 11‘ premiere episode, Priyank flaunted his perfect six-pack abs and made Salman quite jealous.

Well let me give you a reason of watching today’s episode of SPLITSVILLA. Watch how girls will be attacking me today 😉 #lipsticksallover @mtvindia


A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on

Thank you for 400k guys. We are getting stronger 🙂

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on

One thing is I know for sure . That this is just the beginning and I WONT STOP

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on

An old one ☝

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on

Go follow my brother if you want some great experience with your folios @pawanraikwar Credits : Pawan Raikwar

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on

Thank you so much for 50k I ain’t a thing without you all

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on

Basic flexing current shape

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on

Meanwhile, Priyank was asked to leave the show by Salman Khan for getting physically violent with co-contestant Akash Dadlani. The aforementioned incident happened when Priyank became a part of Vikas (Gupta) and Akash’ s fight during the weekend. Priyank’s sudden exit from the show had created a lot of ruckus and fans had gone berserk. They demanded him to be brought back to the show and it seems the makers of BB, went on to fulfill the fans massive request. Well, according to reports, Priyank might enter in the Bigg Boss house tonight.

Priyank, who has been a part of reality shows before, is already a known face, and has quite the fan following.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK