Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma lashes out at Vikas Gupta for commenting on his relationship with Divya Agarwal; Day 73 action
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss Season 11, has taken yet another twist, testing housemates’ patience and emotions. On day 73, contestants in Hina Khan’s team started countering team, Vikas Gupta.
Thus, let’s see what happened on day 73 in the Bigg Boss 11 house:
- Day 73 starts with Akash Dadlani fighting with Shilpa Shinde in which he says, Vikas Gupta used to hide from Shilpa but now he searches for Shilpa.
- However, Vikas makes a fun of Akash and says that Akash was saying every girl falls on his feet. Meanwhile, Hina takes Akash outside and makes him understand not to do this.
- Puneesh Sharma calls Hina his “Choti maa” on which Akash gets hyper but Vikas asks him to calm down. Vikas also tells Akash that he likes him but Akash says that he dislikes Vikas.
- Before the luxury budget task, Priyank Sharma tells the cameras for being judgmental about what he is going to say. He tells the cameras that he is going to lie in the game.
- And the task starts, team Hina gets first emotion, anger.
- Firstly, Hina and Priyank target Vikas. After him, Hina targets Shilpa and asks her why she made fun of her emotions. Hina calls Shilpa an ‘emotionless and heartless’.
- Meanwhile, Priyank calls Luv Tyagi Zero. Moreover, Priyank enacts Vikas’s role while Akash enacts Arshi Khan’s role to make her angry.
- Shockingly, Hina asks Vikas about his friend Karan Patel. However, Vikas says to Shilpa that instead of attacking them, Hina wasted her time.
- Second emotion is crying. For that, Priyank tells his story of how Vikas helped him in his career. Priyank says I Love You to Vikas.
- However, Vikas gets upset with Priyank for lying about Benafsha.
- Next emotion is laughter. For that, Hiten Tejwani comes in women’s attire and tries to make Shilpa laugh. Moreover, Akash does Monkey dance in his boxers.
- Interestingly, Priyank wears bikini and dances in front of Arshi. Priyank calls Vikas’s nickname (guchigu) while dancing in the bikini.
- Later, everyone appreciates Hiten for his attire. Moreover, Vikas calls Akash ‘disgusting and vulgar’.
- After the task ends, Bigg Boss asks Puneesh about the result. And as per the results, Vikas’ team wins the task.
- Later, Luv gets upset with Priyank’s comment. However, Hina asks Luv not to make this an issue of it. Luv tells Hina that he won’t make an issue.
- In the conversation with Hiten, Akash tells him that he did the task with everyone’s acceptance. However, Hiten tells Akash that squeezing oranges was not right.
