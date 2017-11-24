Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma hates Arshi Khan from the core of his heart; Day 53 hostility
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 has shown the next level of anger on day 53. On the day 53, housemates showed their hatred for each other during the captaincy task.
Thus, let’s see what happened on day 53 in the Bigg Boss 11 house:
- Day 53 starts with Hina Khan losing her hopes of staying in the house. However, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma come and tell that they will always be with her.
- Meanwhile, mastermind Vikas Gupta tries to explain to Sapna that her decision was not right. He says that she is playing for her group.
- Surprisingly, Shilpa Shinde praises Vikas for his work in the task. Arshi Khan also says that a girl is insulting a girl and a boy is trying to protect her respect.
- Later, Bigg Boss asks judges Sapna Chaudhary and Bandgi Kalra for their decision. However, during their discussion, Sapna and Bandgi get into an argument as Sapna takes Hiten Tejwani’s side while Bandgi takes Arshi Khan’s side.
- Shockingly, Sapna and Puneesh Sharma get into a heated argument in which Sapna tells Puneesh to shut his mouth while Puneesh calls Sapna illiterate.
- Sapna and Bandgi can’t take any decision. Thus, Bigg Boss announces that the luxury budget is zero because Sapna and Bandgi didn’t come to a conclusion.
- Bandgi thinks that Sapna is bringing her own personal grudges into the game and she is biased towards Hina. She also discusses with Vikas and Puneesh about whom she doesn’t want to nominate for the captaincy.
- Meanwhile, Hina says that she won’t vote for Akash Dadlani on which Luv also agrees with her. However, Akash asks everyone to vote for him to be the captain.
- Later, Bigg Boss asks to nominate 5 contenders for the captaincy. Arshi, Vikas, Akash and Hiten gets the majority of votes.
- For one left place, Arshi’s team nominate Shilpa while Hina’s team nominate her. But with the majority, Shilpa becomes the fifth contender for captaincy.
- Then, Bigg Boss asks to vote out captaincy contender by spraying black spray on their picture.
- Luv removes Vikas from the captaincy race while Priyank removes Arshi from the captaincy race.
- Especially, Priyank shows his hatred for Arshi while spraying on her picture. He shows that how much he hates Arshi from the core of heart.
- Later, Hina says now Puneesh will decide whom he wants to remove from the captaincy.
- Then, as per Hina and company’s plan, Akash starts asking his best-friend Puneesh to make him the captain. However, Shilpa tells Akash to ask Hiten first.
- Akash tries to convince Puneesh to throw Shilpa or Hiten out of the race and make him the captain. Akash gets hyper and starts panicking with the thought that Hiten will take this chance away from him. He keeps convincing Puneesh to prove his friendship and choose him over Hiten.
- However, Puneesh backstabs him by saying that he won’t remove anyone from the captaincy.
- Akash gets upset with Puneesh and makes him realise that he lost his hair because of him and his girlfriend.
- Meanwhile, Bandgi says Akash is being victimised by their strategy.
