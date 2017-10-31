Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma gets punishment from Bigg Boss and find out who got nominated for this week; Day 29 nominations

Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 is showing gamble of relationships among housemates. On the twenty-ninth day, gharwale were seen showing their true colours during the nomination process.

Thus, let’s see what happened on day 29 in the nomination process of Bigg Boss 11:

In the beginning of an episode, Bigg Boss asks gharwale to replace Jyoti Kumari’s place with another contestant for the captaincy task. And later with the mutual consent, housemates chose Sapna Chaudhary.

During the task, Sapna asks Shilpa Shinde for her socks. However, Bandgi Kalra remarks as to why they need to help Sapna with her socks during the task. Thus, Shilpa gets upset with Bandgi.

Later, when Sapna goes to get her socks, she breaks away from the ring and gets out of the captaincy task.

After Sapna, Sanchalak Hina Khan tells Luv Tyagi and Bandgi to irritate each other. Later during the task, Luv and Bandgi try to pull each other in which Bandgi lost and Luv becomes the new captain of the house.

Then in the morning after an alarm, Sapna says that Arshi Khan is only wearing a shawl and nothing on her legs.

Shilpa and Sapna discuss Arshi in which Shilpa blames Hiten Tejwani for Arshi’s behaviour as according to Shilpa, only Hiten can control her.

Meanwhile, as usual, Akash Dadlani remarks Luv for becoming captain of the house without doing anything. Interestingly, he sings a rap again.

In the bedroom, Akash tries to talk to Dhinchak Pooja but she doesn’t reply. Then, Akash says, “I know what she did in jail.” Later, Dhinchak Pooja furiously asks Akash about what did she do in the jail and asks him to be in his limits.

Then, the nomination process starts and Bigg Boss brings a new twist in which they call two pairs of housemates in which they have to nominate one person among them with mutual consent.

Bigg Boss first calls Mehjabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satpathy and after discussion, Sabyasachi gets nominated.

In the garden area, Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta discuss Puneesh Sharma in which Priyank asks Vikas that why nobody said something when Puneesh Sharma shouted CC.

Vikas says that nobody stopped Shilpa from using MMS thing. However, while Priyank was talking, Vikas interrupts him and stops him from completing his sentence. Thus, Priyank gets angry and leaves the conversation.

Then, in the bedroom, Hina tries to understand Priyank, that he is doing that thing again by bringing outside matters in the house.

Meanwhile, Bandgi tells Arshi to break the bond of Vikas and Priyank. Moreover, she also advices Arshi that Hiten is an oldie and so she shouldn’t give him much attention.

Later, Bigg Boss calls Shilpa and Akash in which Shilpa gets nominated.

Moreover, Vikas tells Priyank that at least he should have discussed it with him before telling Sapna about Arshi.

Next is Hiten and Priyank in which Hiten gets nominated.

In the garden area, Sabyasachi tells everyone that Priyank is his favorite in the house.

The next pair Vikas and Sapna enter the confession room and after discussion, Sapna gets nominated.

Interestingly, when Hina and Puneesh get into confession room, Puneesh starts begging Hina to save himself. Thus, Hina saves Puneesh and nominates herself. Puneesh apologises to Hina for using the offensive word.

Next pair Dhinchak Pooja and Arshi, in which Dhinchak Pooja nominates herself.

Interestingly, when Bandgi and Benafsha go together in the confession room, they fail to make the decision and then Bigg Boss nominates both of them.

At the end, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Sapna Chaudhary, Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani, Hina Khan, Dhinchak Pooja, Benafsha Soonawalla and Bandgi Kalra get nominated for the eviction

However, Bigg Boss warns Priyank about sharing information to housemates despite being warned by Salman Khan. And later, as a punishment, Bigg Boss nominates Priyank for the eviction.

Later, Hina tells everyone that Puneesh begged her for his misdeed to save himself.

Meanwhile, Dhinchak Pooja tells Arshi that she has started liking Luv after Hina told her that Luv also likes Dhinchak Pooja.

Then, Arshi tells Bandgi and Priyank about Dhinchak Pooja’s liking for Luv. Later, in humour, Priyank informs Bandgi and Puneesh about their competition.

