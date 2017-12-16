Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma gets mad at Vikas Gupta for calling his relationship with Divya Agarwal ‘FAKE’; Day 75 fight
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss Season 11 has seen the solid fight in the house. On day 75, housemates were seen lashing out at each other for their past comments in the house.
Thus, let’s see what happened on day 75 in the Bigg Boss 11 house:
- Day 75 starts with Hina Khan crying in an activity area after watching her clip in which other housemates commented on her behaviour.
- After seeing Hina crying, Akash Dadlani asks her “what happened?” However, Hina goes into the washroom and cries. Vikas Gupta also asks her, “Are you alright?”
- Later, Hina comes out of the washroom and tells Puneesh Sharma that he doesn’t think Hina is a celebrity. Hina also tells Vikas that Shilpa Shinde doesn’t exist for her as she made a fun of her crying.
- Then, Vikas enters the activity area and watches his clip in which Hina was bitching about him.
- After watching the clip, Vikas comes out and asks Luv Tyagi about what he was talking to Priyank Sharma about him. Vikas tells Priyank that he didn’t see anything but he wants to know what he had talked with Luv.
- Later, Vikas tells Puneesh that the women of this house are cleverer than men.
- Bigg Boss asks Arshi Khan to suggest two names from the winning team for captaincy. Soon after that, Arshi’s team get into the argument for nominating contestants for captaincy. Shockingly, everyone nominates themselves. Thus, they don’t arrive at any conclusion.
- Arshi says that she wants to be the captain again as she got her captaincy as ‘khairaat’. However, Vikas tries to make Arshi understand but she refuses to vote for Shilpa.
- Shilpa tells Vikas to nominate Arshi because she doesn’t want to fight with Arshi. Luv tells Shilpa and Vikas that Arshi is not deserving.
- Meanwhile, Hina tells Priyank that Vikas was calling his relationship with Divya fake. Thus, Priyank gets mad at Vikas and says who Vikas is to judge his relationship.
- Moreover, Priyank also gets upset with Hina for saying that she doesn’t know them outside the house. Priyank asks Hina not to trust him.
- Later, Bigg Boss asks Arshi the names for the captaincy. However, she tells that her team didn’t come to the conclusion.
- At this, Bigg Boss gets angry at contestants and tells housemates that he is ashamed as they didn’t decide two names and no one will become captain which means everyone will get nominated for the eviction.
- Later, during the conversation with Puneesh, Vikas says that he doesn’t see Shilpa as his friend as she didn’t give his name once for the captaincy.
- Meanwhile, Akash also says to Puneesh that they have to be together until the end of the show. But, Puneesh doesn’t seem interested in support of Akash.
