Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla sleep together on the same bed and find out who got nominated for this week; Day 44 nominations
Salman Khan‘s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 has now started exploring true colours of friendship and love. On day 44, viewers witnessed some of the great examples of friendship and love for each other during the nomination process.
Thus, let’s see what happened on day 44 in the Bigg Boss 11 house:
- Day 44 starts with Hina Khan applying makeup on Luv Tyagi’s forehead. However, Bigg Boss gets angry at her and tells Hina that in spite of Luv’s sacrifice, Hina is nominated for the eviction because she applied makeup on his forehead.
- By this Hina starts screaming and says that she didn’t apply makeup on his forehead. Interestingly, Arshi Khan takes a dig at Hina and removes Luv’s make up to prove her wrong. But due to this, Luv gets angry and again applies Mehendi to his forehead.
- Later, after lights get off, Bandgi Kalra lies on Puneesh Sharma’s lap and meanwhile, Puneesh kisses Bandgi on her forehead. In the late night, Puneesh asks Bandgi that if she wants to wash her clothes he will help her. Then, Bandgi brings clothes to the washroom, Puneesh goes inside with her and locks the door.
- Soon after that on the bed, Puneesh says to Bandgi that they will beat us for that. Bandgi says they won’t accept me now. Then, Bandgi says, “I get trapped in your talk. You made me do mistake today.”
- In the morning, Akash Dadlani says that Hiten Tejwani is enjoying Arshi’s drama. Thus, Hiten gets offended and gets into an argument with Akash. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde and Arshi laugh on their fight and Hiten stops them from laughing.
- Later, Shilpa gets a call from Bigg Boss and gets a condition that if Vikas Gupta destroys his jacket for Shilpa then Shilpa gets saved from the eviction. Then what, Vikas agrees to destroy his jacket and Shilpa cries. After that, Vikas and Shilpa apologises to each other, however, after seeing this, Akash and Hina call it a fake story.
- In the kitchen area, Benafsha tries to pull Shilpa’s leg and asks her why did you cry for Vikas Gupta. To which Shilpa replies, “You won’t understand.”
- Later, Arshi gets a condition that if Shilpa destroys her Tiger’s picture which was given by her brother. Shilpa agrees and destroys her picture too.
- Puneesh gets a weird condition that if Bandgi gives up all her clothes then he can be saved. Bandgi stands for her love and sacrifices her clothes to save Puneesh.
- Bandgi gets a condition if Akash sacrifices his hair for Bandgi. After listening to this condition, Puneesh starts begging and tries to convince Akash to shave off his head. Akash agrees and Bandgi gets safe.
- Later, Bigg Boss gives condition to Luv that if Hina destroys her teddy bear for Luv then he’ll get saved. Hina cries and agrees to save Luv.
- Vikas gets on the board and receives condition that if Arshi sacrifices all her nighties for him, then he’ll get saved. Arshi agrees on this condition for Vikas to make him safe from the eviction.
- In the end, Sapna Chaudhary gets a condition that if Puneesh wears her clothes until Sunday, then she’ll get saved. Surprisingly, Puneesh disagrees with it and Sapna gets nominated. After the nomination process, Sapna, Benafsha, and Hina get nominated for the eviction.
- Later, in the bedroom, Benafsha sleeps with Priyank Sharma on the same bed. By seeing that, Puneesh wakes Hiten up and shows him that Benafsha is sleeping with Priyank.
