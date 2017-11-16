Bigg Boss 11: Priyank asks Benafsha to ‘get lost’ while teaching hip-hop to Sapna Chaudhary; Watch unseen video

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla are now being considered as the new love birds of the house after Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra. However, their friendship-cum-love seems to be affected since two days as Priyank and Benafsha have been seen getting upset at each other due to a clash of opinions. But recently, we came across an unseen footage of Bigg Boss 11 house in which Priyank asked Benafsha to get lost. Shocking, isn’t it?

Watch the video here:

Yes, in an unseen video of Bigg Boss 11, Priyank is seen teaching hip-hop dance to another contestant Sapna Chaudhary in the washroom area. At that point, Benafsha comes and tries to talk with Priyank. However, already upset with Ben, Priyank asks her to get lost from the place. In the video, we can see Priyank behaving very much rudely with Benafsha. However, at that moment, Sapna scolds Priyank and tells him to talk with her respectfully.

Well, Priyank and Benafsha’s friendship was seen turning into love. However, during Dino park task, Priyank got much more importance than Benafsha, which caused enviousness in her mind. Thus, Benafsha also called Priyank a disgusting person and asked Bigg Boss to take her decision back of saving Priyank from the eviction. That’s why it would be interesting see how Priyank and Benafsha would behave with each other in the coming days.