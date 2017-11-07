Bigg Boss 11: OMG! Priyank Sharma SPITS at Arshi Khan; Day 36 Big Fight
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11, has shown something unbelievable on Day 36. Bigg Boss viewers have seen Priyank Sharma’s mad side in the episode.
Thus, let’s see what happened on Day 36 in the Bigg Boss 11 house:
- Day 36 starts with a romantic bed chat between Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra in which he gives a kiss to Bandgi. However, Bandgi says that they are on camera. Then, Puneesh tells her that it’s a family show and they won’t show this on TV.
- However, on the other side, Priyank Sharma tells Benafsha Soonawalla that Bandgi is playing a mind game.
- Then, the morning starts with yet another energetic song, ‘Jumma Chumma Dede’ on which contestants dance madly. Interestingly, while dancing Shilpa Shinde goes to Vikas Gupta to wake him up.
- Later, Bandgi asks Puneesh why did he kiss her when he knows about the cameras. Meanwhile, Priyank tells Hina Khan about Bandgi and Puneesh’s kiss. Then, Hina tells Priyank that Bandgi is not in love with Puneesh.
- Shockingly, Benafsha tells that she offers her bed to them to spend some quality time together but now they are crossing their limits.
- In the kitchen area, Arshi Khan asks Shilpa about whom she would nominate. However, by taking it sportingly, Shilpa jokes that we should nominate Benafsha.
It’s Arshi Khan vs @ipriyanksharmaa in the #BB11 house once again! Find out what will happen next tonight at 10:30pm! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/RXOXq94l2o
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 6, 2017
- However, Arshi and Priyank get into a huge fight. In the heated argument, Priyank says that Arshi should be isolated in the show. Priyank further says Arshi-spit-begum what will happen to you? However, Arshi says we will see what Priyank can do.
Hafte ke shuruaat mein hi hua Arshi Khan ka @ipriyanksharmaa se jhagda! Witness it all tonight at 10:30pm! #BB11https://t.co/sWfllia2QX pic.twitter.com/kuAtsnSWDG
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 6, 2017
- In response to her, Priyank says don’t show anymore, people are ashamed of you showing too much. Thus, Arshi gets angry and asks Bigg Boss to call her inside, she takes off her mic.
- Arshi asks why he is bringing outside stuff in the house. She says that she lives with her entire family, then questions Priyank that who is he to give a taunt about her cleavages.
- Meanwhile, Hina hugs Priyank and asks him to calm down. Arshi says I am more famous than you with one show.
The #BB11 housemates will face nominations today! Find out who will be under the scanner, tonight at 10:30pm! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/43WlUnEH5e
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 6, 2017
- Later, Bigg Boss congratulates Shilpa for getting immunity from the eviction. Moreover, they ask captain Puneesh to name seven contestants whom he wants to nominate. He nominates Benafsha, Luv, Sabyasachi, Priyank, Sapna, Mehjabi and Hiten.
- Then, Bigg Boss asks contestants to nominate amongst these nominated housemates.
- The nomination process starts and, in the end, Priyank, Sabyasachi, Benafsha, Mehjabi and Sapna are the nominated contestants of the week.
- Interestingly, Shilpa gets an advantage to see nomination footage in the secret room.
- Later, Benafsha asks Shilpa about Akash’s nomination. Shilpa tells her that Akash brings personal things about her on camera.
- Benafsha gets frustrated with these allegations and says that her family has a reputation and he keeps on blaming her for being unhygienic.
- Then, Benafsha talks to Akash and tells him that she is not accustomed to doing her own work and she is trying to fit in. Akash doesn’t listen to her.
- Later, in the night, Hina tells Priyank and Sabyasachi to see the show of Puneesh and Bandgi’s romance.
