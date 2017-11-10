Bigg Boss 11: Not just Puneesh-Bandgi, these housemates also created fake relationships for headlines

Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11, is nowadays getting famous for many reasons. However, the major reason for the show to make headlines is housemates Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra’s hot relationship. Yes, apparently, the duo has always been seen sticking together like boyfriend and girlfriend. Despite knowing the fact about each other that Puneesh is married and getting divorced and Bandgi is already in a relationship with Dennis Nagpal, the lovebirds have always been seen spending quality time with each other.

Shockingly, now other housemates too are feeling awkward by seeing their romance in front of them. After all, they sleep together on one bed, do romance under the blanket. Notably, in the latest episode, Puneesh also locked lips with Bandgi, the video of which went viral on social media. But do you know, they are not the only ones who have been showing their cosy relationship in the Bigg Boss house?

When Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra were caught smooching! Watch Video –#BB11 #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/ZjJmb2XXar — Bigg Boss World (@BiggBossWorld) November 5, 2017

There are many couples in previous Bigg Boss seasons who have done the same. So, let’s look at those Bigg Boss couple who have had created headlines for their relationships.

Anupama Verma and Aryan Vaid

In the very first season of Bigg Boss, Anupama Verma and Aryan Vaid had shown their romance on the small screen. Notably, the duo has always been spending a lot of time together. However, after the show ended, the duo broke up with each other.

Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel

Bigg Boss season 4 was not only known for Dolly Bindra and Shweta Tiwari’s chaos but is also remembered for Pakistani model turned actress Veena Malik and actor Ashmit Patel’s hot and sizzling romance. Apparently, the duo had always been sharing solid chemistry with each other. Interestingly, they used to sleep together in the same place in one blanket. Moreover, they have always been standing by each other. However, after the show ended, the duo broke up with each other outside of the Bigg Boss house.

Pooja Bedi and Akashdeep Saigal

Pooja Bedi and Akashdeep Saigal’s love story was like the show Pehredaar Piya Ki. Well, in Bigg Boss season 5, Akashdeep aka Sky Walker used to give a headache to other housemates, but it was only Pooja who never got irritated with his chaos. In the show, they had shown many events of their love. Interestingly, after the show ended, Akashdeep also got his biceps inked with Pooja’s name to express his love for her. However, they ended their relationship later.

Karishma Kotak and Vishal Karwal

In Bigg Boss season 6, Karishma Kotak and Vishal Karwal spread their magic of romance in the house. Many people thought that Vishal will be spending time with Sana Khan, but later he shifted his attention towards Karishma. Especially, after the show, their relationship continued till their break up which was happened in 2014.

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant

In Bigg Boss season 4, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant had a fairy tale wedding planned by Bigg Boss makers. However, it was reportedly faked as they were paid Rs. 50 lakh for this publicity stunt. As per the reports, Sara and Ali got divorced just after the season ended.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

We must say that Karishma and Upen’s relationship was a properly scripted love story in Bigg Boss season 8. After getting evicted from the show, Upen was again taken into the house just to spend time with Karishma. Interestingly, the proposed scene was also shown in the show. However, after Bigg Boss, they parted their ways after doing a show, Love School.

Nora Fatehi and Prince Narula

In Bigg Boss season 9, Prince Narula was seen getting closer to Yuvika Chaudhary. However, after Yuvika’s eviction, Prince got close to wild card contestant Nora Fatehi. However, after an end of the show, Prince again got closer to Yuvika and now they are living together as a couple. But, it clearly shows that Prince and Nora’s story was scripted.