‘Bigg Boss 11’ is turning out to be interestingly for contestants’ behaviour, game and now the fights that the contestants’ relatives, friends and well-wishers are getting into. It all started when Vikas Gupta’s team saw a huge divide. While Vikas’ team was quarrelling, Hina and Luv were celebrating their fights. The divide in Vikas’ team was all because of Hina Khan who removed Akash Dadlani from Captaincy, so that he would get angry at Puneesh for not choosing him over Hiten, despite being good friends. Her scheming way caused fights in other team. Also, she refused to accept Vikas’ apologies. This did not go down well on Vikas’ friend, Karan Patel, who expresses his support whenever needed and he did it this time.

On Friday, Karan Patel called her fake and sadistic. His tweet reads, “Woh jo mohotarma hai #BigBoss11 ke ghar mein jo baat baat mein #ThankYouGod aalaapti hai, jo aaj hajaam bani hai, koi unse pls pooch ke bataye ki #YehGhatiyapanKyaKehlataHai. #KitnaGandaKhelKhelogiMadam #Sick #Sadistic #Disgrace .. #BholiSuratGandiNeeyat ..! #FakeToTheSoul. But, the views he posted about Hina Khan hasn’t gone down well with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Rocky took to Twitter and gave it back to Karan, Rocky said, “Nakli Ball se Box k andar cricket khel ke itna accha pradarshan? Imagine what will happen if he’s in @BiggBoss . Yeh loh yeh toh #AurKabaadHoGaya abb batao #YehGandhapaKyaKehlataHai Mr. #FaketotheSoul preach karne se pehle practice karna seekho #Sickman #BologeTohSunoge.’’

However, if you’re thinking that Rocky had the final say in this, you’re sadly mistaken. Karan had the perfect reply to Rocky, that too with videos to prove his point. These videos were made by fans and fanclubs. We wouldn’t be lying if we said that the videos are convincing as anyone who has been following Bigg Boss regularly will know the kind of game, Hina has been playing. Take a look at the videos that Karan put up as an evidence to his earlier tweet.

KP then tweeted, “I have no issues with anyone’s fans venting out their anger and frustration against my tweets which involve their favourite actor/actress. Infact I #Respect their #Loyalty towards their #Favourites … but but but, i will still voice my opinion in any case. #IwillSpeakMyMind ��,” and a few more. Karan then confidently came out in open and took all the trolls and hate messages by his stride. He tweeted, “Ok guys get ready to troll me on this but this was important to share. Someone made this edit and im jus putting it forth for everyone to see. #ReadyForYourFrustratedReplies ��.

Hina has been grabbing eyeballs on the Salman Khan hosted show. While her fans continue to stand by her, several others have expressed displeasure over her behaviour. Now, it would be interesting to see what games and schemes unfold in the days and weeks to come. The show is definitely getting entertaining, filthier and dramatic.