Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s X-Mas attire is just WOW!

Actress Hina Khan is giving many style goals as she has to be by far one of the best dressed celebrities we have seen so far in all of the seasons of Bigg Boss. And looking at her X-Mas attire we must say its a real treat! The actress went with the colors of the season donning a white dress with tassels and paired it with red boots! We love the entire look and Hina who is known to do her own make up has got every detail in the right place making it oh so perfect!

The brilliant weight loss of hers is also showing in the dress which fits her to the tee! And with the X-Mas hat she’s looking all ready for Santa to visit her, isn’t it? No wonder, Salman too couldn’t stop himself from complimenting the pretty actress!