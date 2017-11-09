Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal wrote hard hitting message for haters
Bigg Boss 11 seems to be most controversial season this year and now controversies from house are coming out in the outer world. Hina Khan who is most famous contestant in the house , broke down in tears after a task. The prize money for the winner was reduced to zero from Rs 50 lakh. Hina received backlash for misbehaving with others and #Hinahaters started trending on several social media platforms.
Now, her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal is showing his support towards the actress and wrote a heartwarming letter on his Instagram account. I miss her and Of course it’s difficult to see her going through such heart wrenching moments but that’s what makes her a human being. @realhinakhan being what she is never said that someone else is jealous of her or insecure because of her popularity, even when she was showered abuses and cornered she fought back but never abused. She never tried to escape the house. She doesn’t let go any tasks n gives her best which usually becomes the top standard in the house. She never shy’s away from standing for what’s right just because she’s a celeb or is a target. Some #hinahaters r supporting insane people, actors who were banned by their own association, people who want to strip on YouTube if Pakistan wins, people who r getting physical n acting to be in a relationship just to stay longer.
