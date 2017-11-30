Free Press Journal
Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan is not that bad like ‘Swami Om’

— By FPJ Web Desk | Nov 30, 2017 11:43 am
Mumbai: TV actor Hina Khan slammed by the fans and even TV stars for lying at Bigg Boss house with the housemates. Recently, she has compared her Twitter and Instagram followers with actor Gauahar Khan, who is also a winner of Biff Boss. More ever she was also seen taking a dig on TV celebrity Sakshi Tanwar and her look.

Model turned actress, Mahika Sharma roots for Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan, says she is beautiful and a ‘Barbie Doll’ in the house. “Bigg Boss is a must watch reality show for me. I enjoy watching the episodes. I find Hina Khan, sweet, gorgeous and very much genuine person in the house.”

“Its a fact none of us can be as good as saints all the 24*7. We have shades of gossiping, doing faults and mostly any human being tries to proof themself right. So why are we judging her. Atleast she is not that bad like ‘Swami Om’ and yes its a game not a process of getting character certificate. I support Hina Khan and want her to win the show for being very much genuine,” she added.


Also Read: Shocking! Hina Khan is the real gossip queen of Bigg Boss 11 house; here is proof

Coming next, She slammed Puneesh Sharma, “I dont know on what basis he set to enter the house. With a fake identity I feel. He fakes himself to live a very wealthy or royal life. (Laughs) look the way he talks, acts, seem to be a local road side guy. I think the man should be evicted asap. I find him totally illiterate. Sapna actually deserved to be in the house. Seems Bigg Bboss wanted the off light scenes so gave power to Bandagi to save her partner from eviction.”

Video of the Hina Khan has gone viral on the Instagram in which she has seen gossiping about TV actresses such as Gauahar Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeeda Shaikh and so on.

See some tweet that TV stars has trolled Hina Khan on social media:

 

