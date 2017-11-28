Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan in trouble over disclosing clause of Bigg Boss contract

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 11 is in news not for Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta or Shilpa Shinde dispute, but because of Hina Khan and her infectious friendship with Luv and Priyank Sharma at Bigg Boss house.

Last week there was high octane action and drama made because of luxury budget task at Bigg Boss Adalat, where Hina broke down with tears when certain personal remarks were thrown at her. While talking to herself she was heard about complaining about how much difficult it’ll be for her to survive without Luv and Priyank inside the house.

A famous film and television critic tweeted about the incident and questioned how Hina could reveal the Bigg Boss contract, which states that she will stay in the house till the finale. He tweeted, “#BiggBoss11: highlight of the day: #HinaKhan tells #PriyankSharma and #LuvTyagi that it will be tough to stay in the #BiggBoss house once they are gone. #Hina you were not to disclose this openly that you had this written in your contract that you will stay on until the finale.”

#BiggBoss11: highlight of the day: #HinaKhan tells #PriyankSharma and #LuvTyagi that it will be tough to stay in the #BiggBoss house once they are gone. #Hina you were not to disclose this openly that you had this written in your contract that you will stay on till the finale. — salil sand (@isalilsand) November 22, 2017



According to sources, Hina’s contract states that she will be part of the house until the Bigg Boss 11 finals. Hina is also one of the most highly paid contestants on the show, taking home a pay check of Rs 1,14,000 every day.

In the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, three housemates was nominated were, Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan and Sapna Chaudhary. Sapna has evicted from the house on Sunday.