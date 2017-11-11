Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan gets scared of Vikas Gupta while Sabyasachi becomes new captain; Day 40 drama
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 is getting much interesting day by day. On day 40, the contenders for captaincy were seen working hard to become the captain of the house.
Thus, let’s see what happened Day 40 in the Bigg Boss 11 house:
- Day 40 starts with Arshi Khan’s instigation in which she calls Luv Tyagi a ‘Fattu’. Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta and Luv get into an argument in which Priyank Sharma asks Vikas to stop teasing Luv.
- Later, on the dining table, Puneesh Sharma says that Luv doesn’t know anything that is happening in the show. Puneesh stops Luv and asks him “What is happening on the show?” However, Luv doesn’t answer him. But Puneesh still says to Luv that he’ll ask him personally.
- Meanwhile, in the jail, Hina Khan gets upset with Vikas and says Vikas wants to become dictator of the house. She also says that she gets scared of Vikas. Moreover, in the bedroom, Vikas gossips about Hina with Sapna Chaudhary that she is the eldest in her group and is still talking about women’s clothes.
- In the jail, Hina asks Benafsha Soonawalla about her and Priyank’s relationship. Hina says to Benafsha that she is attracted towards him and they have something special between them.
- In the morning, Hiten Tejwani enacts Puneesh and Bandgi Kalra’s behaviour. Then, Hina says that Hiten is on fire today.
Akash Dadlani & Puneesh Sharma’s friendship is at stake over the captaincy! Find out more about it tonight at 10:30pm! #BB11 pic.twitter.com/l75kb6MRUl
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 10, 2017
- Later, Bigg Boss announces the task for the captaincy in which each contestant has one egg and they have to give those eggs to the contestant whom they want to see as a captain. In the task, nominees have to protect their eggs.
Arshi Khan & Akash Dadlani become the topic of discussion in the #BB11 house! Tune in tonight at 10:30pm!https://t.co/sWfllia2QX pic.twitter.com/0iUdEfLlnU
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 10, 2017
- Before the task starts, Shilpa Shinde discusses her strategy with Akash Dadlani, Arshi and Mehjabi Siddiqui that Priyank and Luv will destroy Akash’s egg so they will give their eggs to Sabyasachi Satapathy.
- After the task starts, Shilpa, Arshi, Mehjabi, Priyank and Luv give their vote to Sabyasachi. Meanwhile, everyone tries to convince Bandgi to vote Sabyasachi on which she agrees and cast her vote.
- However, during the task, Priyank tells Vikas to keep a distance from Sabyasachi. But Vikas tells him that he is supporting Sabyasachi. Later, Hina sends Luv to protect Sabyasachi from Vikas.
- In the bathroom, Bandgi cries in front of Puneesh for losing captaincy task.
- In the end, Bigg Boss announces Sabyasachi as the new captain of the house and gives him the power to unlock one contestant out of the jail.
- Sabyasachi gives Hiten’s name. However, Hina gets angry and tells Bigg Boss to release them too.
- Later, Big Boss asks Sabyasachi to unlock the jail and allow others to get out.
- Then, in the house, Hina and Arshi get into a fight.
- Interestingly, Bigg Boss announces a task in which Puneesh-Bandgi, Priyank-Benafsha and Akash-Arshi are in pairs. The pair who will complete the task in less time will win the task.
Who will win the @TheGarnierMan Oil Clear task? Find out tonight at 10:30pm only on #BB11! #BBSneakpeek pic.twitter.com/FoCGUtifDt
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 10, 2017
- Priyank and Benafsha complete the task in 56 seconds while Puneesh and Bandgi complete the task in 45 seconds. However, Akash and Arshi complete the task in 40 seconds and wins the Garnier man of the series.
