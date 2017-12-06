Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan fans come together in support on Facebook; read what they did
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan has always been countered by the housemates as well as social media users for her diplomatic yet dramatic behaviour in the house. However, it seems like her fans did take her constant insult seriously as they recently gave solid support to the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress on Facebook.
Yes, recently, Hina Khan fans supported her on Facebook by crossing 2 million followers on Facebook. Well, considered as manipulating and dominating Hina recently got trolled on social media for her comparison of stardom with Gauhar Khan and Sakshi Tanwar. In an unseen video of Bigg Boss 11, Hina was seen taking a dig at Gauhar Khan by comparing her social media followers.
In a video, she had said, “Gauahar ke bohot kam followers hai. Matlab mere aadhe ka aadha bhi nai hai uske paas (Gauahar has really fewer followers. She doesn’t even have one-fourth of what I have on Twitter)”. But in reality, Hina has 124k followers while Gauahar has 2.17 million followers on Twitter. Well, she probably has compared her following on Facebook which is actually more than Gauhar.
Thus, in response to her video, Hina Khan fans made her even more popular by supporting her on Facebook. Let’s see if they support her on Twitter as well.
