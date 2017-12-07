Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan calls Hiten Tejwani ‘Spineless’ and house gets another new captain; Day 66 fight
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss Season 11 is getting a ring of war as housemates are getting on each others’ nerves to survive in the game. On day 66, contestants were seen arguing with each other for the captaincy.
Thus, let’s see what happened on day 66 in the Bigg Boss 11 house:
- Day 66 starts with Arshi Khan slapping Shilpa Shinde’s doll. Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta makes a strategy for the game with Puneesh Sharma.
- Shockingly, Arshi expresses her anger on Shilpa’s doll as she hangs the doll from the light. Simultaneously, Hina Khan and Puneesh laugh at Arshi’s act.
- Later, mastermind Vikas tries to instigate Luv Tyagi against Priyank Sharma by saying that he will choose him over Priyank. Then, Luv tells Priyank that Priyank is bad in Vikas’ eyes. He also tells that Vikas is telling him that Puneesh is stopping him from making Arshi the captain.
- Interestingly, Hina tells Luv that Vikas won’t choose him over Priyank.
- Meanwhile, Arshi again slaps Shilpa’s doll with her sleepers. By seeing this, Shilpa says that Arshi is frustrated and Hina is supporting her actions.
- Later, Puneesh tells Shilpa that there are two love stories going in the house. One is Puneesh and Bandgi, second is Luv and Hina.
- On the second buzzer, everyone runs into the parking area. However, Shilpa remains last and Priyank loses his position in the captaincy.
- Later, Luv tells Priyank that he wanted to show him that they were not going to save him. However, frustrated with defeat, Priyank tells Luv he is nobody to show him. Thus, Priyank and Luv get into a heated argument. In an argument, Priyank abuses Luv and Luv shout at Priyank. But later, Priyank apologises to Luv.
- Interestingly, Vikas asks Hiten to come to bathroom area to discuss the strategy for the game. However, Hina asks Hiten to be alert. She also asks Hiten to stay in the garden area. But Vikas plays his masterstroke and stops Hiten from going outside.
- Later, on the buzzer, everyone rushes towards parking area expect Hiten. Moreover, Luv also doesn’t go in the parking area.
- Meanwhile, Hina shouts for Hiten but Vikas tries to block Hiten’s area and stops him from parking. But Hina shouts for Hiten to go.
- Hina asks Priyank to monitor the task. He doesn’t consider Luv but before that Bigg Boss stops him from making any decision.
- However, due to Hiten’s plan, Hina gets out of the captaincy race. Thus, she shouts that Hiten Tejwani follows Vikas and reminds him that his wife told him to be a leader, not a follower. Hina also calls Hiten ‘spineless’.
- Later, Vikas again plays a mastermind game against Arshi along with Puneesh and Hiten. Vikas tells Arshi that they will make her as the captain of the house. But after becoming the captain, she has to nominate Luv in the eviction.
- Meanwhile, Hina tells Arshi that because of Luv she will become a captain but Vikas will take full credit for it.
- Puneesh gets last on the buzzer and Luv gets out of the contendership. Thus, Arshi becomes the new captain of the house. Everyone starts congratulating Arshi.
- Later, Hiten says to Vikas that because of him, he heard bad words from Hina.
- Shockingly, Akash Dadlani calls Hiten a loser for betraying Hina. Due to Akash’s comment, Hiten and Akash get into a heated argument. However, Shilpa stops Akash from arguing.
- Later, Shilpa tries to get inside the house, however, Akash stops Shilpa and gives her a kiss but accidentally, Akash gives a kiss on Shilpa’s lips.
- Due to this, Shilpa gets upset with Akash and asks him to stay away from her. But Akash apologises to Shilpa.
- In the end, Arshi threatens everyone to be nice to her as she is the captain and calls Hiten “Hitto baby and Hickey”.
