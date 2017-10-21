Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan becomes new captain while Vikas Gupta again plays mind games; Day 19 drama

Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 is now generating headlines for various reasons. Especially, on the nineteenth day, the contestants were seen working hard to be the new captain of the house.

Thus, let us see what happened on Day 19 of Bigg Boss 11 house.

Day 19 starts with argument between Hina Khan and Arshi Khan in which Hina calls Arshi an unhygienic person.

Later, Bigg Boss tells contestants to choose two names from the winner of the luxury budget task whom they want to nominate for the captaincy.

In the nominations, half of the contestants nominate Hina and Sapna Chaudhary while another half nominate Hina and Hiten Tejwani.

However, Sapna wants to nominate Benafsha Soonawalla as she thinks that Benafsha performed well than her.

Later, Benafsha gets upset as she feels disappointed with the housemates for not nominating her for the captaincy.

Shilpa Shinde too tries to clear her nomination with Benafsha and gives an excuse that she forgot about Benafsha during nomination. Shilpa also tries to convince Puneesh Sharma and Hina to nominate Benafsha.

In the end, Hina gets 11 votes while Benafsha and Sapna get six and seven votes, respectively. Sapna nominates Hina and Benafsha. However, gharwales convince Sapna to nominate herself.

Thus, Hina and Sapna become two contenders for the captaincy.

Later, Bigg Boss gives captaincy task to the contestants in which Hiten Tejwani and Puneesh Sharma are the supporters of Hina Khan and Sapna Chaudhary, respectively.

In the task, supporters have to sit in an empty box and the contestants have to fill that box with the sand and supporters have to empty that box. The box having less sand will win the captaincy.

With Hiten’s solid performance, Hina wins the task and become the new captain of the house.

However, on the dining table, Vikas Gupta and Sapna get into a heated argument for not supporting in the task.



Sapna Choudhary and Arshi Khan get upset when Vikas Gupta supports Hina Khan for captaincy. Watch #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/VM9VqnT9z3 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 20, 2017

Sapna calls Vikas mind gamer, while, Akash Dadlani calls Benfsha a loser. Benafsha calls Hina a hypocrite.

Later, Bigg Boss arranges a talk show in the house in which Vikas will be the host of the show and nominated contestants will be the guest on the show.

One by one, Vikas Gupta asks Akash Dadlani whom he wants to get evicted. Akash Dadlani gives Luv Tyagi’s name. Hina Khan asks some questions to Akash about his overconfidence. Vikas Gupta asks some questions to Luv Tyagi and Hina Khan also. Benafsha Soonawalla asks Hina Khan why she thinks that she is always right. Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma get into an argument while answering Vikas Gupta’s question. Sapna Chaudhary wants Luv Tyagi to perform more before eviction.

Watch Bigg Boss 11 at 10:30 pm on weekdays on Colors. Stay tuned for more updates.