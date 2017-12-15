Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan argues with Shilpa Shinde for using tap water in food; Day 74 drama
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss Season 11, has now become uglier day by day. On day 74, housemates argued with each other over hygiene issues.
Thus, let’s see what happened on day 74 in the Bigg Boss 11 house:
- Day 74 starts with Vikas Gupta complaining Hiten Tejwani about the use of his pet name in the task. Meanwhile, Arshi Khan tells Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan that Vikas is upset with Priyank for his deed in the task.
- However, Arshi tries to calm Vikas and tells him that Priyank loves him a lot. But, Vikas gets hyper and says he will slap Priyank and say that he is doing all this for cameras.
Friendships are tested in the house after the luxury budget task. Catch all the action, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11.https://t.co/sWfllia2QX pic.twitter.com/tFr7rk2MTO
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 14, 2017
- In the kitchen area, Vikas warns Priyank not to use his mother and family in the game. However, Hiten tries to make understand that Priyank’s intentions were not bad.
- Later, Priyank apologises to Vikas for everything, but Vikas stops him and says not to do this for cameras.
- Then, Hina Khan says to Akash that she doesn’t understand why Vikas is doing all this. Hina laughs at Vikas but Vikas calls her ‘vamp’.
- Later, in the bedroom, Arshi tells Akash Dadlani not to sleep. However, Akash tells Arshi not to tell him anything as she is with Shilpa Shinde now.
- Meanwhile, Shilpa blames Arshi for Akash’s behaviour. Arshi gets offended by this allegations.
Bigg Boss informs the housemates that it’s time to decide the people for Kaal Kothri ki saza! Who will it be? Find out on #BB11! pic.twitter.com/upiKcFkTeX
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 14, 2017
- Later, Bigg Boss asks Arshi to give one name for jail’s punishment. For jail, contestants nominate Hiten and Priyank. As a captain, Arshi gives Akash’s name.
- Meanwhile, Priyank says to Luv Tyagi that he wants Vikas to perform poorly in the show.
- Then, Bigg Boss gives a chance to three housemates to watch clips in which inmates have said bad things about them. As a captain, Arshi becomes the first person and later she chooses Vikas and Hina.
- Later, Arshi and Shilpa get into an argument about food. Later, Arshi tells Hina that Shilpa uses tap water to cook food.
.@eyehinakhan gets upset over Shilpa Shinde’s cooking methods. Tune in to #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM to catch all the entertainment. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/VDQSPwfIHw
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 14, 2017
- At this, Hina gets angry and tells Shilpa not to use tap water in food. On this, Shilpa tells that she is leaving kitchen duty.
- Soon after that, Shilpa cries in the bathroom, but Vikas and Puneesh Sharma try to calm her down.
Arshi Khan ke saamne khulegi sabki poll in the @cpplusglobal task. Watch her find out what the housemates have to say about her on #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/OssySFMY5k
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 14, 2017
- In the activity area, Arshi sees the clip in which Hina is discussing Arshi’s clothes with Luv. After that, Arshi tells everyone what she saw in the clip.
- Later, Vikas says how can Hina talk about this with boys.
.@eyehinakhan and @lostboy54 get a chance to see what everyone has to say about them in the @cpplusglobal task. Catch this task, tomorrow at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/c4QRDP8sQQ
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 14, 2017
- At the end of the day, Hina sees the clip in which Shilpa made a fun of her emotions. Due to this, Hina starts crying in the activity area.
