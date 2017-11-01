Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde team up against Vikas Gupta in luxury budget task; Day 30 drama
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 has always been showing true colours of friendship during luxury budget task session. And just like that, on the day 30, viewers witnessed the true colour of friendship during the task.
Thus, let’s see what happened on day 30 in the luxury budget task of Bigg Boss 11:
- Day 30 starts with a morning alarm song ‘Chale Chalo’ from the film Lagaan. The song gives boost to the gharwales.
- Later, contestants like Akash Dadlani, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma and others assume that there is a love connection between Luv Tyagi and Dhinchak Pooja. Moreover, gharwale also create a shaadi scene in which they even applied Haldi on Luv as well as Dhinchak Pooja’s face.
- Then, Bigg Boss calls Vikas Gupta in the confession room and gives secret information that he has to perform well in the luxury budget task. If he succeeds then, his captaincy ban will be removed. But, Bigg Boss also tells that he can’t reveal this information to anyone in the house.
- Later, Vikas reads Bigg Boss’s letter about this week’s luxury budget task in which they state that the task name will be The Cushion Bazaar as the team will be divided into two parts. One team will be Vikas’s team and second will be Shilpa’s team.
- In the task, Vikas and Shilpa will be playing two business mates with the rest of the contestants being freelancers.
- Then, the task starts and Bigg Boss gives their first order of making 75 Cushions. The task starts smoothly, however, Vikas’s rival Shilpa has some other plans to ruin Vikas’s bond with his employees. She takes out a huge bunch of money from Vikas’ safe.
- Shockingly, Hina Khan too teams up with Shilpa and becomes a partner in crime. She offered Shilpa too hide money into her pockets.
- Further, Vikas and Hiten Tejwani find that Shilpa has stolen all the money from the locker. Then what, as expected, Vikas and his team lash out at Shilpa and her team.
- Later, due to non-completion of their first order, Vikas and Shilpa lose the first round.
- Meanwhile, something shocking happens! Vikas’s employee Priyank switches his team and joins Shilpa’s team.
- In the bathroom, Luv and Hina share the stolen money among themselves.
- Then, Bigg Boss gives a second order of making 50 cushions in two hours. However, at the time of collecting raw material from the godown, Vikas and his team take all the cotton for themselves.
- Later, Shilpa bargains with Vikas to get cotton for themselves.
- Then, Shilpa distributes the money to her employees after the end of the day.
- Meanwhile, Priyank, Hina, Sapna Choudhary and Vikas discuss about the captaincy. However, Vikas urges Puneesh Sharma to help him in the task.
- On the other hand, Bandgi Kalra tells Puneesh about their money and friends Akash and Arshi had an argument.
