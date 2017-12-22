Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma’s friendship comes to an end; Day 81 war
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss Season 11, has witnessed a fight between two dear friends. On day 81, many of friend duos of the house had a spat.
Thus, let’s see what happened on day 81 in the Bigg Boss 11 house –
- Day 81 starts with Shilpa Shinde’s egg, for which Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma are seen saving it.
- Moreover, Vikas tries to convince Arshi Khan to let Shilpa be the contender for captaincy. However, Akash Dadlani provokes Arshi to destroy Shilpa’s egg.
- Next egg is of Luv for which Hina, Priyank Sharma and Vikas try to save it successfully.
- Later, Hina and Luv discuss Priyank’s closeness with Vikas. Meanwhile, Vikas tells Priyank that Shilpa is behaving differently with him after Hiten. He says that Shilpa likes to play the role of victim.
- Shockingly, Akash makes a disgraceful statement in which he tells Puneesh that Priyank was sleeping with Vikas for the contendership. Moreover, Akash and Puneesh also make a fun of Priyank by saying that he looks like a girl.
- Later, Vikas expresses his feelings to Priyank by saying that he is scared of him leaving the show and he doesn’t trust Luv at all. Meanwhile, Luv tells Shilpa that something is cooking between Vikas and Priyank.
- After that, Priyank tells Hina that she doesn’t have time for her friends, to which Hina replies not to mess with her over this.
- Meanwhile, Vikas comes in a formal attire, and after seeing him, Hina makes a fun of him and asks if he is going for some interview or if someone is coming to see him. Moreover, Puneesh and Akash also tease Vikas.
- At this, Vikas gets frustrated and tells Hina not to make fun of his clothes. After that, Vikas and Hina get into an argument.
- Meanwhile, Priyank tries to stop Hina from pulling Vikas’s leg and tells Hina that he is not emotionally stable right now.
- However, Hina asks Priyank to not tell her to stop. She says that Vikas is a cry baby.
- Later, in the washroom, Vikas changes his clothes and cries. Meanwhile, Priyank asks Luv to tell Hina not to come to him for solving anything.
- After that, Bigg Boss asks housemates to give a name for the jail.
- During the discussion, Akash convinces everyone to nominate him and everyone agrees with him. Next name is Vikas. However, Hina argues with Vikas for taking her name. Priyank takes Vikas’ side and Hina gets upset with Priyank.
- Later, two best buddies, Priyank and Hina fight with each other over Vikas. Priyank says that he is dead to Hina. Meanwhile, Luv tries to convince Priyank that he needs to choose between Hina and Vikas.
- However, Priyank tells Luv that he is no one to tell him to choose his friends and he is unable to differentiate between Hina and Akash after today’s incident.
- At the end of the day, Bigg Boss asks Shilpa the decision. Akash, Arshi and Vikas get the punishment of jail.
