Bigg Boss 11: FIR against Priyank Sharma and Sapna Chaudhary; read full details

Mumbai: The controversial show Bigg Boss 11 is in further trouble. Spiltvilla fame Priyank Sharma re-entered the Bigg Boss house on Friday after being ousted for a fight with Akshs Dadlani.

Now, according to reports, Arshi Khan has planned to file FIR against Priyank Sharma and Sapna Chaudhari. It so happened during the fight between Sapna and Arshi that Priyank suggested Sapna to just say, “Pune-Goa” to irk Arshi. As Sapna did so, the impact of it on Arshi was much evident as she was in tears probably for the first time in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Sapna Choudhary loses her calm at Arshi Khan & Akash Dadlani. Tune in tonight at 10:30pm to find out why! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/5tvUwo29iZ

A statement issued by Arshi’s publicist, Flynn Remedios, reads, “Filing FIR/criminal complaint against Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Priyank Sharma, Sapna Choudhary, Colors, Endemol, today under various IPC provisions concerning the dignity of a woman in legally privileged and protected cases. Colors and Endemol are accused/guilty of permitting telecast of legally privileged/protected and subjudice court matters including the right to prevent or avoid self-incrimination by accused or victim woman and using it for TRP and financial gain.”

This is second time Priyank has got into the trouble. Let’s see how Salman Khan reacts to this.