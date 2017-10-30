Bigg Boss 11: Fan love for Shilpa Shinde at Bigg Boss house

Actor Shilpa Shinde’s fans are truly loyal and have never let her down. Although, Shilpa has become quite a regular where nominations are concerned, the actor doesn’t have to worry. Her fans are always there to support their favourite artist and vote for her. This weekend, too, Shilpa was the first contestant to get saved.

Another major milestone for the actor was when she was awarded the ‘super hit’ title by her fans. The housemates had made Arshi Khan stand at ‘super hit’ spot, but she was replaced by Shilpa, thanks to the support of her fans.

Meanwhile, there was yet another quarrel between Shilpa and co-contestant Vikas Gupta. For the uninitiated, Vikas was the programming head of the channel where Shilpa’s ex show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and the two share a bad past professionally. While they seemed to be getting along, Shilpa is not one get carried away by outward appearances and was very clear about how she felt about Vikas.

Well, all we can expect are some more fights between the two as both are once again safe this week.